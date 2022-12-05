Fashion
Trailer and all the key details you need to know
Marvel Studios has unveiled the first trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 on December 1 at Comic-Con Experience (CCXP) 2022 in São Paulo, Brazil. And by the looks of it, the Guardians are ready for one last team adventure.
Directed by James Gunn, the film is the third directed by the titular Guardians after guardians of the galaxy (2014) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 (2017).
The trailer for the film was first shown to those in attendance at Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2022 in July. “It’s the end of this story. I’m sorry. Some stories have an end. It doesn’t mean everyone dies,” Gunn had told the rally.
The film is produced by Kevin Feige. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Simon Hatt and Sara Smith serve as executive producers.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is the 32nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the second of its Phase 5 films. It is set to hit theaters on May 5, 2023.
Main cast and synopsis
The film’s main cast includes Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Sean Gunn as Kraglin Obfonteri and The crown star Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha. Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper reprise their lead voice roles of Groot and Rocket, respectively.
Three of the new prominent cast members include Chukwudi Iwuji as High Evolutionary, Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, and Maria Bakalova as the voice of Cosmo the Spacedog.
“Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill must rally his team around him to defend the universe and protect one of their own. A mission which, if not completed, could quite possibly lead to the end of Guardians as we know them,” reads the official synopsis shared by Marvel.
What is the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 trailers
Set to Spacehog’s signature song “In the Meantime”, the trailer shows the band doing what they do best – visiting alien planets to save them while getting into hilarious situations during their heroic attempts.
Gamora (Saldaña) works with the Ravagers. But it’s not the same Gamora that fans have seen in the previous two guardians of the galaxy movies, as she was killed by Thanos in the Mad Titan’s quest for the Infinity Stones in Avengers: Infinity War (2018).
Still, Peter Quill (Pratt) still believes he can make the new Gamora, who comes from a different period of his own timeline in the MCU movies, realize that they were once lovers.
Loads and loads of action scenes are splashed throughout the trailer. There are scenes showing the Guardians wearing colorful spacesuits and bouncing around on the surface of what looks like a strange planet.
One of its highlights from the trailer — and, as such, the movie — is a moving moment featuring Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper), whose origins as a talking, gun-toting raccoon will explored. There’s a brief glimpse of his heartbreaking hug with Lyla the otter – his comic book love interest.
“Pete, I’m done running,” a gloomy Rocket says to Quill as he reaches for his gun in what looks like a last resort situation.
Among the new characters seen in the trailer are Adam Warlock (Poulter) and High Evolutionary (Iwuji).
Adam Warlock is one of the most powerful entities in Marvel comics. The character was teased in the last two guardians of the galaxy movies but made his first appearance in Flight. 3. It’s unclear if Warlok will be portrayed as an antagonist in the film, but a preview from High Evolutionary indicates that the latter could be the one the Guardians are up against.
(Main and featured images: Marvel Entertainment/@marvel/YouTube)
This story first appeared on lifestyle asia india
