George Clooney chivalrously fixes his wife Amal’s dress on the red carpet





George Clooney was honored Saturday at the Kennedy Center Honors for lifetime achievement.

The actor was on hand to help his wife as her dress appeared to tangle on the red carpet.

He was photographed bending over to unfold the train of Amal Clooney's long red dress.



George Clooney saved his wife Amal Clooney from a potential wardrobe malfunction as they walked the red carpet for the 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors Gala Dinner. As the couple posed for photographers at the star-studded event in Washington, DC on Saturday, the ‘Ticket to Paradise’ star stopped to adjust the back of his wife’s dress as she s was tangled in the back. Clooney, 61, was pictured leaning down to unfold the train of the long scarlet red dress while Amal, 41, smiled awkwardly at the cameras. In another photo, he is seen with his hands outstretched in awe of his work as Amal gazes over her husband at her husband. George Clooney reacts after fixing the dress for his wife, Amal Clooney, at the State Department for the Kennedy Center Honors Gala Dinner on December 3, 2022.

AP Photo/Kevin Wolf



The legal professional’s dress was designed by Valentino, according to vogue, and featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and a fitted silhouette in addition to the long sweep train. Amal accessorized the look with a clutch and matching red heels. Her husband, meanwhile, wore a sleek black tuxedo with a black bow tie for the occasion. Talk to in addition on the red carpet, Amal shared that George doesn’t just fix her dresses, but also fixes pretty much everything for their 5-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander. Asked what his young children think of him, George replied: “They’re 5, so right now I’m golden.” Amal added, “They say, ‘Dad can fix everything except the weather’. He can solve all their problems and he’s the funniest person they’ve ever met.” The couple, who have been married since 2014, attended the annual awards show to see the “Gravity” actor honored for his lifetime achievement. Every year since 1978, the Kennedy Center Honors have been held in December to celebrate five honorees and their contributions to American culture. Talk to ABC NewsClooney said, “Growing up in small town Kentucky, I could never have imagined that one day I would be sitting on the balcony of the Kennedy Center Honors. “To be mentioned in the same breath with the rest of these incredible artists is an honor. It’s a genuinely exciting surprise for the entire Clooney family.” Other honorees at the evening included singer-songwriter Amy Grant, musician Gladys Knight, composer, bandleader and educator Tania Len, and U2, which is made up of band members Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr.

