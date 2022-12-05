Fashion
Icon of workwear, overalls are making a comeback on the fashion scene
After jumpsuits and cargo pants, overalls are now making a comeback. Sydney Sweeney, Camille Razat or even Demi Moore have already been seen in this style, while brands are quick to offer casual, elegant or glamorous models.
Initially the domain of workers, overalls are officially fashionable.
Staying stylish without giving up a certain level of comfort: this is a clothing philosophy that emerged in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic and which is perpetuated through various fashion phenomena.
After sportswear, streetwear and utilitarian clothing, it is the turn of workwear to establish itself as a key trend of the season.
Read more: Will Viva Magenta, Pantone’s “Color of the Year 2023”, shape fashion trends?
If until now this has manifested itself in a multitude of suits, uniforms and cargo pants, it is now accelerating with the high overalls, a piece originally designed for manual work.
While children have long been able to enjoy the comfort and practicality of dungarees with models designed for them, this icon of the worker’s wardrobe has until now been less present in wardrobes or other adults.
Something that should soon change thanks to an unprecedented craze for workwear styles, which has resulted in recent years in the return to center stage of two century-old brands: Dickies and Carhartt.
For several weeks, everyone with an interest in fashion has been in the game, from celebrities to luxury brands and a host of mainstream stores.
An inherently inclusive element
Indeed, the dungarees, also called dungarees, are ageless, genderless and are not made for a particular morphology. This is particularly important at a time when old boundaries tend to blur or even fade away in fashion, and it puts this iconic piece at the center of everyone’s attention.
And that’s before even talking about its practicality, a significant advantage, with its multiple pockets within easy reach.
In short, overalls meet the main demands and desires of the moment. All the more reason for stars, brands and everyday people like us to be elevating her to dressing room star of the season.
Earlier this year, Demi Moore was spotted posing in a denim style paired with a baggy t-shirt. A version was also seen about actress Sydney Sweeney, who is quick to reveal her hobby as an amateur mechanic who enjoys restoring vintage cars and often wears the style when she does.
Side street looks, Blake Lively and Jennifer Lopez, always at the forefront of fashion, were also seen in overalls, in various styles, contributing to the development of the trend.
But contrary to popular belief, overalls aren’t just for crafts, loungewear, or casual looks; they also made several runway and red carpet appearances.
Designer Isabel Marant has included a dungarees model in the Fall/Winter 2022 collection: a version in black or cognac lambskin, which is sure to please the luxury brand’s customers.
In the meantime, we also had a taste for overalls at Gucci, which released men’s and women’s versions of them during the last fashion week dedicated to the spring-summer 2023 season.
Read more: Need inspiration for your next evening outfits? Watch red carpet fashion
The dungarees dress, a chic alternative
While the dungarees seem to have been adopted by men and women all over the world, an even more chic alternative is already making its way in France: the dungarees, a vestige of the 1980s-90s.
French actress and model Camille Razat wore a sequined overall dress at the closing ceremony of the 14th edition of the Festival Lumière in Lyon, while Marion Cotillard sported a pinstripe overall dress at the Marrakech International Film Festival.
Enough to convince us to adopt dungarees, dresses or trousers yourself, for a trendy look this season. AFP Relax news
