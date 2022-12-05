Fire and ice heat up the St. Cloud fashion scene

(KNSI) The second annual Fire and Ice fashion show will take to the runway on Saturday, December 17.

The theme of the show is “Bringing Down the Walls”. Organizer Lytonia Smith explains the meaning of the phrase.

“I think if we come together across fashion, under one roof, then we can solve a lot of the community issues that are happening here.”

Smith says 27 models from California, Iowa, Tennessee and Wisconsin, as well as several from the Twin Cities, will participate. They will wear outfits by Nyla Couture and Leslie Lee. Smith hopes to get the show on the radar locally as it becomes an annual tradition.

“Hopefully next year St. Cloud will hang in there and we’ll have more people from St. Cloud in this event.”

Tickets are available online through Eventbrite. He is staying at the Best Western Kelly Inn. A link is here.

Smith is co-owner of Sophisticated Ladies and Gents, the show’s organizing company. She says she learned a lot before the second edition of Fire and Ice. She plans to pound the pavement in the area and raise the show’s profile in central Minnesota.

___

Copyright 2022 Leighton Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be broadcast, published, redistributed or rewritten in any way without consent.