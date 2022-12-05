Dior launches the fall 2023 men’s collection





The fashion house unveils its sparkling new collection, against the backdrop of the pyramids of Giza.

Guests at Dior’s latest show were immediately immersed in a haunting atmosphere of billowing smoke, pools of light and cascading silhouettes. The futuristic feel of the show somewhat resembled Frank Herberts’ unyielding sandscapes Dunes both intimidating, yet alluring all the same. Held in Giza, Egypt, the Dior Homme Fall 2023 collection unfolded against the backdrop of the warm setting sun, imagining an atmosphere where every piece was brought to light. As the sun set, eyes began to emerge, muted, neutral colors reflecting the colors of the landscape and the dazzling hues of the sky above. The collection is set in motion with a gradation of gray that unfolds and evolves over time. With a start, the silhouettes of the collections began to cascade and float behind the models as they strolled along the catwalk. Dior’s signature couture finishes have received technical embellishments, while the collections’ archival embroideries have been transformed into futuristic armoury. Heavy, chunky combat boots formed the basis of almost every look, but the various accessories really pushed each look beyond the limits; visors, fine sand protectors and space helmets imbued the collection with an astronomical flair. Weaving between more utilitarian looks worthy of a trip to Mars, other looks subvert the very notion of menswear. Take the horsehair-like wool half kilts, which featured in several looks in the collection. Stemming from the bias pleated skirt of the 50s Diors Bonne Fortune dress, the reimagining of skirts recontextualizes this silhouette not only for a whole new generation, but also for a completely different wearer. On the border between masculinity and femininity, the Dior Homme Fall 2023 collection exudes a sense that the future is now. At the heart of the homes latest offering is the fusion of past and present. Reflecting the rigor of the Dior artisans who helped shape its archives, while heralding the garment makers who now hold the torch, Dior uses the past to propel itself into the future. The collection’s range of jacquard transparencies, cascading fluidity and organic utility highlight Dior’s rigorous foundations in tailored garments and outerwear. With comfort and practicality at the forefront of the collection, Dior offers two of the ultimate luxuries. For more information, visit here…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wonderlandmagazine.com/2022/12/05/feature-dior-mens-2023/

