Genderless and minimalist jewelry. And that was in the 70s.





PARIS Jean Dinh Van is perhaps best known as the jeweler who put the mob in handcuffs. In the 1970s, the Menottes d’or (in English, handcuffs) were a game-changer in Place Vendme, both for their radical simplicity and wide appeal. Inspired by a door key, the design featured a chain with a cuff at each end, each with an angled notch so they could be locked, forming a clasp for display. It was still popular in 1998, when the designer sold the Dinh Van brand to two investors. (Mr. Dinh Van, who died on July 3 at age 94, left the company after it was sold.) Today, as fine jewelry rises high on precious industrial items, from screws and locks to earphones and plugs, Dinh Van’s 70s designs are primed for a renaissance. And since most were designed to be genderless decades before inclusivity became a big topic in jewelry, the company hopes its name will resonate with a new generation of consumers.

In September, Dinh Van reintroduced the Maillon channel (in English, link). Based on an archival design inspired by the chain-link barriers around the Place de l’Opéra in Paris, it features rectangular links with rounded ends.

The collection ranges from a unisex bracelet with a single large link, in white gold on an adjustable cord (780 euros, or $810), to the Maillon Star, a large square ring in white gold with two interlaced links set in pavé diamonds (17,500). Like the Menottes line, notched ties are used to attach the pieces; two chains the length of a bracelet can be attached to form a choker, for example. Dinh Van was concerned about taking the jewelry out of the vault and making it look universal, almost talismanic, said the brand’s general manager, Corinne Le Foll. She joined the company in January after 21 years at Cartier. The company does not reveal sales figures, but Ms Le Foll said most of her jewelry is priced between 1,000 and 5,000. Her most expensive piece is over 80,000: the white gold Seventies cuff, semi-paved with diamonds.

Mr. Dinh Van was born in 1927 in the Parisian suburb of Boulogne-Billancourt to a French mother and a Vietnamese father who was a lacquer artist at Cartier. After studying drawing at the Ecole Nationale Supérieure des Arts Décoratifs and metalworking at a Parisian jewelry school that would later close, he followed in his father’s footsteps, starting as an apprentice at Cartier in 1950. Within a few years, it produced fine jewelry, such as a tiger-themed lorgnette commissioned by the Duchess of Windsor, under the direction of the house’s famous fine jewelry artistic director, Jeanne Toussaint. In the mid-1960s, when Yves Saint Laurent, Pierre Cardin and Paco Rabanne were the pioneers of ready-to-wear, Mr. Dinh Van decided to democratize jewelry as well. He opened a workshop on Place Gaillon, near the Opera Garnier, and launched his brand in 1965. Two years later, he showed Mr. Cardin a fine square-shaped ring set with two pearls, one white and one grey, and the couturier placed it in his window. (The original drawing belongs to the Muse des Arts Décoratifs in Paris.) That year brought other firsts: a Dinh Van ring with a 2.5-carat diamond set in silver graced the cover of French Elle. The Drugstore Publicis, a popular meeting place on the Champs-Lysées, becomes the brand’s first point of sale. And the designer signed an unusual agreement with Cartier: for more than a decade, Mr. Dinh Vans’ creations for the jeweler bore two signatures, his own and Cartier’s.

In the mid-1970s, towards the end of the Vietnam War, Mr. Dinh Van opened a boutique on Rue de la Paix and continued to disrupt the business by introducing jewelry in the shape of military dog ​​tags and blades. of razor. He also used his shop for exhibitions by modernist artists like Diem Phung Thi. His circle of friends included the sculptor Csar Baldaccini, whose sculpture Le Sein, in the shape of a woman’s breast, Mr. Dinh Van reproduced as a gold pendant. It also flouted convention by being the first store in France to sell the cheap plastic wristwatches made by the Swatch Group. As collaborations are a huge part of luxury today, Ms Le Foll said an important part of the company’s strategy would be to build relationships with creative talent such as architects, designers and photographers. We prefer influencers to influencers, she says, people whose job is not to create reach, but who bring their inspirations and point of view with them. The field may be crowded, but Luca Solca, a luxury analyst at research firm Sanford C. Bernstein, said he sees room for growth in the fine jewelry sector. I think there’s enough room for accessible jewelry brands to grow, he wrote in an email, as long as they offer distinct and exciting products that consumers can recognize.

About the Dinh Van brand, he said, they operate squarely in the lower end of the designer jewelry space, which has proven to be the bread and butter of fine jewelry brands. He cited the recent revival of Pandora, the Danish brand known for its silver charms that has added recycled gold pieces and lab-grown diamonds, as proof that returns are possible, provided creative efforts are revived and redesigned. ‘innovation. After reintroducing the brand in the United States in 2018, the company now plans to add outlets in several department stores in the spring, then expand its presence in Asia with new outlets in Shanghai; Chengdu, China; and Seoul in the fall. Surrounding yourself well with people who love the house and gravitate around our universe, said Ms. Le Foll.

