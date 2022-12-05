Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2023 Menswear Collection





A year after Virgil Ablohs passed away, no male art director has been announced to replace him. But if the date is on hold, Louis Vuitton is a brand on the move. This is the message that this collection seems to want to convey with its desert race theme. In a small synergy between LVMH, Dior Men was in Egypt this weekend. Here, the idea of ​​the desert was conveyed with a setting filled with sand which, in the end, turned into a flowery oasis. The slideshow opens with a motocross jacket, the Vuitton name split by a front zip between the Ts; sports shorts; and what looks like over the knee compression socks. The outfit is a literal nod to a racing uniform, with the kind of playful manipulation of the logo that Abloh has made one of his signatures. The collection quickly moves beyond motorsport credentials, covering categories from sharp tailoring to casual travel wear, but it definitely leans into reinterpretations of the iconic brand. On denim separates, the monogram seems etched into the fabric as if by the scorching desert sun. Elsewhere, it’s embossed on suede, printed on silk-blend shorts and shirts, and woven into layers of jacquard knit. The most charming development is the introduction of speaker man, a cartoon reimagining of the models who wore massive speakers strapped to their backs during the Spring 2023 show in June. It’s a sweet tribute to Ablohs DJ in good faith. Where does the Louis Vuitton menswear collection go from here? The race is a powerful, evocative metaphor of competition and rivals and going around in circles. The driver’s seat has been open long enough here that the industry’s attention has turned elsewhere, but with another season of menswear shows just weeks away in January, could an announcement be imminent? Take a good look.

