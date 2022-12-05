Chef Nobu Matsuhisa expands Sushi Club fashion line to Aspen | New

Chef Nobu Matsuhisa has slipped comfortably into the booth of his namesake Aspen staple after all, the celebrity chef known for bringing Japanese cuisine with a Peruvian twist to the world may live in Los Angeles, but he is at home here.

He may have over 30 restaurants around the world, but the Matsuhisa in Aspen is special: it was the second Matsuhisa he opened, in 1998, his first brand expansion since opening the first Matsuhisa. in Beverly Hills in 1987. His business partner who has been part of what Nobu describes as the Matsuhisa family for 19 years, Todd Clark sits next to him, beaming at the importance to the establishment of being able to commemorate 25 years of activity.

Prior to becoming a restaurant partner, Clark worked as the restaurant’s general manager.

My team is very, very important to the company. At my age, I still work, but I like supporting young people, Nobu said, referring to Clark. He was the manager but he is now a partner. So, I’m the father, then I’ve got the son, my daughters, you know, waving at the bustling staff who, around 4 p.m., were busy getting dinner service ready. That’s why I like to come and visit.

Clark agreed with the assessment of the heads of his operations.

He has family all over the world, restaurants all over the world, Clark said. And he gives opportunities, and he’s a mentor and teaches all of us how to give people opportunities so that we can continue to grow and, you know, make people happy in the world and serve its food.

It’s a recipe that continues to work: Clark was also happy to share the news that readers of The Aspen Times recently voted Matsuhisa Aspens best restaurant, an accolade he doesn’t take for granted, especially at a time when the local food scene has undergone considerable turnover.

No restaurant would be as successful as we are without the support of the community, and it’s a tough place to have a restaurant in a resort community with all the challenges, but the community supports Nobu San and our family, a said Clark later. adding, I can give you 100% assurance that they were going to stay here for a long time.

Nobu attributes its success to three main ingredients: good food, good service, good atmosphere, he said.

And now, good fashion for a good cause. Last year, Nobu launched a collaboration with Los Angeles-based designer Chris Stamp of Stampd. Nobu intentionally maintained the growth of its Sushi Club product line: first with the Beverly Hills Sushi Club, in the form of hats and t-shirts. Then they pulled out a jacket.

We’re going one by one, step by step, Nobu said.

Next up is Aspen: During the Sunday afternoon interview, Nobu wore a Sushi Club Aspen sweatshirt.

For Nobu, expanding into the fashion sector of its limited-edition Beverly Hills Sushi Club jackets that sold online almost immediately is also a way to grow its philanthropic foundation.

For my part, I do not earn any money, he says. Chris sends me the check, and I have the Matsuhisa Foundation, I give 100% every six months. His fledgling foundation is able to support a wide range of causes, from cancer research to hospitals, schools and police departments.

As Sushi Club grows, so can Nobus’ charity work. And he is already looking to the future. The next Sushi Club? Probably New York.

In the immediate future, the next destination of Nobus is Tokyo where the hell will receive this year the prize of the commissioner of cultural affairs from the Japanese government.

This award is given by the Commissioner for Cultural Affairs to individuals who have made outstanding achievements in artistic and cultural activities, according to the government’s website.