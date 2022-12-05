Rihanna wore a sheer strapless dress and blue eyeshadow for a night out in Miami





After blinding club-goers in a disco ball-inspired party, Rihanna spent Art Basel’s final night on a date with A$AP Rocky. On December 3, the Diamonds The singer was pictured leaving Carbone in South Beach, Miami. Always a fan of body jewelry, Rihanna teamed a strapless sheer black maxi dress with gold chains across the body and a choker necklace. Pairing the ensemble with a vintage python Fendi Baguette bag, the Fenty Beauty mogul brought in pops of color with her short red manicure and ’90s-inspired blue eyeshadow. She left her hair in soft, loose curls and probably wiped his lips with Fenty Shiny Bombpossibly in the shade Hot Chocolit. Rihanna has worn a similar bold eyeshadow shade for her before Coverage 2020 divided into Magazine V. In addition to photos of the evening (which can be seen here), Rihanna was spotted walking right behind A$AP Rocky, who wore a Miu Miu pinstripe shirt with gray contrast stripe jeans and a Gucci logo beanie. 305photos The power couple welcomed their first child in May and have yet to share photos of the baby boy or release his name to the press. We’re just not really there yet,” she said in a November interview with The Washington Post, by Hypebae. We just lived. But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with just, like, letting people know. In an interview with Go to Hollywoodshe described the first days of motherhood as trippy as hell. 305photos Life starts all over again when you become a parent. It’s a life you’ve never known before, she said. You look at it, and it’s yours, but it’s a stranger, and you learn it as it teaches you and the world. When he looks me in the eyes, all my soul, I can’t tell if it’s cold or hot. This story was originally posted by GLAMOR (USA).

