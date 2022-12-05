Laker men beat Panthers in home conference opener





SAULT STE. MARY Lake Superior State men’s basketball coach Steve Hettinga couldn’t have asked for a better start for his team Thursday night against the Davenport Panthers. The Lakers beat the visiting Panthers in almost every statistical category, including the scorecard, beating the visitors 81-61 in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game at Bud Cooper Gymnasium. The Laker offense was firing on all cylinders in the win, but perhaps even more impressive was LSSU’s stifling defense. In addition to allowing just 61 points in the game, Lake State held the Panthers to just 39.7% field goal percentage for the game and allowed just five offensive rebounds in the game. . They’re really athletic,” Hettinga said of Davenport. When you’re playing against such speed and speed, you just have to be there to catch and pressure the ball. The Lakers defense showed the kind of night it was going to be early on, holding the Panthers scoreless for 3:23 of the game while building a 7-0 lead. The lead jumped into double digits when Tyson Edmondson knocked down one of his five 3-point shots to give the home side a 17-7 lead at 1:31 p.m. Once Tyson hits a few, he’ll go and hit a few, Hettinga said of the shooting guard. It’s really a game-changer for us when he gets in and extends the defense. Edmondson scored a contest-high 19 points. Our coaching staff deserves a lot of credit for preparing our guys to play and being fundamentally sound, Hettinga said. That’s what it takes to play against teams like this. Lake Superior took a 42-30 lead into the break and came out with more of the same medicine he force-fed the Panthers in the first half. The second half began with a 6-0 run by LSSU capped by another Edmondson triple for a 49-30 lead that Davenport would never recover from. The final nail in Davenport’s coffin was hammered, quite literally, by Kingsley Perkins with a savage reverse dunk and a 62-36 lead with 13:35 left in the game. Perkins also led the Lakers on the glass with seven boards. The Lakers were extremely evenly balanced in the win, with five players hitting in double figures. In addition to Edmondson’s 19 points, Caden Ebeling and Kemon Bassett each finished with 13 points. Xander Okerlund added 12 and David Wren hit for 11. For Davenport, Marcedus Leach Jr. led the way scoring 17 points but took 18 shots to get them. Jakub Dombek was the only other double-digit Panther, scoring 11 points. One thing that stood out to Hettinga was how his team shared the ball. I thought we were really selfless, he said. We had a lot of guys going to the basket and hitting an open teammate on the perimeter instead of forcing a shot. It is something that we must continue to do. If we share the ball, we can be difficult to defend. The Lakers will be in action again on Saturday, taking on their Grand Valley namesake. DAVENPORT 30 31 61 LAKE STATE 42 39 81 DAVENPORT Dombek 13, Birchfield 9, Sterling 2, Leech Jr. 17, Felton 4, Bara 3, Carrier 3, Terrell 6, Miller 4. FT: 10-17; F: 17; Fouling: None; 3PFG: 7-18 (Leech Jr. 4-8, Dombek 1-4, Carrier 1-1, Miller 1-1); Reb: 22 (Birchfield 6). LAKE STATE Ebeling 13, Bassett 13, Edmondson 19, Okerlund 12, Perkins 4, Wren 11, Soma 2, Womack 2, Few 2, Patrick 3. FT: 17-20; F: 18; Fouling: None; 3PFG: 8-19 (Edmondson 5-6, Okerlund 2-2, Patrick 1-2); Reb: 44 (Perkins 7)

