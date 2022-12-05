Twitter Photoshopped Kate Middleton’s Green Screen Earthshot Dress

So, ICYMI, the Earthshot Prize Awards (better known as The Reason Prince William and Kate Middleton Visited the US) took place Friday night in Boston and, since the whole point of the Earthshot Prize is to honor contributions to environmentalism, the theme of the event was green.

There was a green carpet. Guests were urged to be eco-friendly in their fashion choices and to *not* buy new dresses and suits for the occasion. And Kate Middleton embraced the theme very literally by wearing the brightest green (praised, according to Peoplefrom HURR, a UK-based designer dress rental platform) dress you can imagine. She paired it with an iconic emerald choker from Princess Diana’s collection and the whole thing was, predictably, amazing. See/become instantly green with envy (not even sorry):

Karwai TangGetty Images

But, as stunning as Kate looks, many fans were quick to point out how her off-the-shoulder Solace London dress also looked like green screen. It’s about the exact same tint as a classic green screen.

And, because this is the internet, a famous person can’t just walk down a red carpet full of photographers on a portable green screen and expect the audience that has Photoshop *not* to have fun with the photos of this event.

The You’re Definitely, 100% Going to Be Photoshopped look is so obvious that Roxane Gay actually tweeted (the very valid question), “How did their team let this happen?” (Top theories in response: Either Kate’s team has never been on the internet, or they quietly hate it.)

Annnnyway, clearly the mere existence of this dress is an invitation to creativity on the internet, so scroll down to enjoy some highlights from Twitter, who happily answered yes to that invitation:

And, as a bookmark, a supercut:

