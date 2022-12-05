Fashion
Wild fan fashion draws praise and scorn in Qatar
The world Cup in Qatar has become a political lightning rod, so it’s no surprise that football fans’ style of dress has sparked controversy.
Forget your classic football shirts – the streets of Doha have turned into a chaotic parade in terms of fashion.
Visitors from around the world wear revamped versions of traditional Gulf Arab headdresses and thobes. Western women have tried the hijab. The England supporters donned Crusader costumes. Political minds have made statements with rainbow paraphernalia in Qatar, which criminalizes homosexuality.
Fan fashion has drawn everything from amusement to outrage from residents of the tiny Muslim emirate who have never seen anything quite like the spectacle of the World Cup before.
The most popular style among foreign fans at this World Cup is the ghutra, the traditional headscarf worn by men across the Arabian Peninsula.
While pictured at a Halloween party at his home in Cape Town, South Africa, 60-year-old Gavin Coetzee admits his wardrobe choice can look ill-conceived, even cringe. He had a tailor sew together four African flags into a ghutra and a stereotypical Arabic thobe, the long, flowing tunic that Qatari men wear in stark white.
I wouldn’t wear that in a western country,” he said, referring to the heightened cultural sensitivity there. But to his surprise, his costume drew elation and praise from the people of Qatar.
“It was amazing. Everyone wants to take our picture, ask us where we’re from, they’re interested in why we put on this outfit,” he said, alongside two friends wearing the same outfit.
The narrow lanes of Doha’s central Souk Waqif are teeming with vendors selling ghutras in various national colors, from the bright blue, green and yellow of Brazil to the red, white and green tricolor of Mexico. Vendors iron and fold them to create a widow’s peak effect, carefully fitting the fabric to the fans’ heads in the so-called cobra style worn by Qataris.
I wanted to immerse myself in the culture. It’s fun to try new things, said Ricardo Palacios, 41, from Venezuela, wearing a red and white checkered headdress. The locals are in shock…that someone wearing a Spanish shirt is wearing this.”
The only complaint from the Qataris so far, Palacios added, is that I don’t know how to do it right.” on social media.
Qatari citizen Naji al-Naimi, a board member of Majlis al-Dama, a bustling café and backgammon center in Doha’s open-air market, said the dozens of international fans wearing his national attire didn’t bother him in the least. Instead, he finds the trend endearing. He compared it to citizens of the Arabian Peninsula wearing jeans or suits when traveling in Europe.
We always try to adapt and appeal to the customs and traditions of the host country, he said.
Among non-Muslim visitors, even the hijab, the traditional Muslim headscarf showing piety to Allah, has become fashionable World Cup attire. Online videos show foreign women on the streets of Doha wearing colorful headscarves, exclaiming how safe and cute they feel.
Qatar-funded television channel Al Jazeera released a video last week showing a woman wrapping the hijab off-camera around female fans she met on the street.
Surprising! shouted a fan from Brazil.
The local people of Qatar did not appreciate the other outfits, especially the caped crusader suits of the England supporters. The outfits, including chain mail armour, a plastic helmet and a shield adorned with an upright cross, are a nod to the Christian conquests of the Holy Land from the 11th to 13th centuries which pitted European invaders against the Muslims.
Lewandowski’s exit from Poland feels like a World Cup farewell
Robert Lewandowski cradled Kylian Mbappé’s neck, whose face was tilted as if to let the Polish veteran kiss the top of his head.
It was a fatherly gesture from the 34-year-old FIFA World Player of the Year towards the 23-year-old French superstar who is now on the fast track to claim the next award.
Lewandowski smiled as he approached Mbappé after the final whistle on Sunday, embracing him warmly even though the youngster’s two goals helped end his World Cup in a 3-1 defeat that sent France in the quarter-finals.
Several minutes later, Lewandowski lingered as the last player remaining on the pitch, applauding Polish fans in the corner and families and friends of the teams in the main stand.
It certainly looked like a slow march away from one last World Cup for Lewandowski, who will be two months shy of his 38th birthday when the 2026 tournament begins in North America.
