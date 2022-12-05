Fashion
What is the ideal black pants?
I need help deciding which black pants are the best. Lantern shape, too clownish? Ankle legs, old-fashioned? Accomplished women wearing black slacks and blazers with a pop of color, like Elizabeth Warren and Angela Merkel, come to mind as looking good for meetings, but not so much for shopping, concerts or dinners. Any suggestions for those of us trying to follow the trend in style? Cheryl, Boston
First of all, black pants have long since transcended the very concept of trend: they are eternal. Like white t-shirts and white shirts, they are part of the genetic makeup of a wardrobe, and like those two items like DNA in general, they come in endless, often tiny permutations. There may not be 50 shades of black, but there are 50 shapes of black pants. At least. That may be enough to worry even the most loyal among us.
Indeed, one woman I knew had almost an entire closet full of black pants, and when I expressed a bit of bewilderment as to why she needed them so badly, she looked shocked. Each of them is different! she says.
She was an extreme case, but according to vogueevery woman should own at least five pairs of black pants: tuxedo, denim, leather, leggings and slacks.
It’s possible, especially if you accumulate them over several years, but in general it’s probably more practical to focus on a single pair. And for that, it’s best to avoid the idea of what shape might be most of the time, and stick to the silhouette that’s both the most malleable and never goes out of style.
Choose wisely and you might end up with a garment that works on weekends, at work, and at cocktail parties (even black tie), and only needs a different top or accessories to match. almost any context. As T Magazines Fashion Market Editor Angela Koh said, when I asked why black pants were so important, it’s because they rival the comfort of my sweatpants, while being elegant.
Think of the perfect black slacks as a foundation for virtually any outfit: the essential foundation you can build on. That’s how Ladies Warren and Merkel treat their black pants, and the truth is that with a sparkly top or tuxedo jacket rather than their colorful blazers, they’d look great in any concert hall or dinner party.
To narrow things down a bit (no pun intended), I asked Nikki Ogunnaike, Harpers Bazaar’s Senior Digital Director, what style she wore. She admitted to having a few pairs of black pants in her closet, but said: The ones I reach for the most are a little high waisted with a hemline that comes down to my ankle. This way I can wear them often with sneakers or heels, both in the same day depending on what my schedule calls for.
Look for a lightweight wool or twill fabric, as it is suitable for both casual and more formal occasions. Ms Koh suggested that the best options were soft, good quality fabric and not too tight.
Ms Ogunnaike said her all-time favorite pair of black trousers were Kitsun House. If you are on a tighter budget, other good options are by J-Crew (these have a flatter front and a bit of stretch) and Frankie’s shop. Ms. Koh recommended this slightly wider style of Because.
And as with jeans, I say to you: if you like a fit, don’t worry about what the trend forecasters say.
Answers to your style questions
Each week on Open Thread, Vanessa will answer a fashion-related question from readers, which you can send her anytime via E-mail Where Twitter. Questions are edited and condensed.
