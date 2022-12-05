What is the ideal black pants?

I need help deciding which black pants are the best. Lantern shape, too clownish? Ankle legs, old-fashioned? Accomplished women wearing black slacks and blazers with a pop of color, like Elizabeth Warren and Angela Merkel, come to mind as looking good for meetings, but not so much for shopping, concerts or dinners. Any suggestions for those of us trying to follow the trend in style? Cheryl, Boston

First of all, black pants have long since transcended the very concept of trend: they are eternal. Like white t-shirts and white shirts, they are part of the genetic makeup of a wardrobe, and like those two items like DNA in general, they come in endless, often tiny permutations. There may not be 50 shades of black, but there are 50 shapes of black pants. At least. That may be enough to worry even the most loyal among us.

Indeed, one woman I knew had almost an entire closet full of black pants, and when I expressed a bit of bewilderment as to why she needed them so badly, she looked shocked. Each of them is different! she says.

She was an extreme case, but according to vogueevery woman should own at least five pairs of black pants: tuxedo, denim, leather, leggings and slacks.

It’s possible, especially if you accumulate them over several years, but in general it’s probably more practical to focus on a single pair. And for that, it’s best to avoid the idea of ​​what shape might be most of the time, and stick to the silhouette that’s both the most malleable and never goes out of style.