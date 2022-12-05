Falguni designers Shane Peacock present ‘Pride in breaking the norms of conventional fashion’





The 16th edition of Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour, powered by the Fashion Design Council of India, took place recently in Mumbai. Famous Falguni designers Shane Peacock presented ‘Pride in Breaking Norms of Conventional Fashion’, showcasing a mix of youthful, avant-garde and street-meets-couture collections, against the backdrop of a live graffiti art performance of Dizy, India’s first female graffiti artist. Shahid Kapoor closed the show as showstopper.



Falguni creators Shane Peacock and Shahid Kapoor.

For the Mumbai chapter of Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour, Falguni designers Shane Peacock drew inspiration from the rising wave of Indian street-art culture and showcased a beautiful juxtaposition of street and couture. Their craftsmanship and Dizy’s artistic flair reinvented street-meets-couture, in a collection that celebrated the bold new expression of young India. The collection included awkward oversized silhouettes, hip-length jackets with sawn-off sleeves, knee-length skirts and pants cut to slit miniskirts, among others, showcasing an energetic mix of street art and luxe design, creating a fascinating fashion and lifestyle. live. Speaking about the show, Falguni Shane Peacock shared, “We are thrilled to present an unconventional take on tailoring for the 16th edition of Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour, as it emerges to take on a young and daring new avatar. Inspired by street art, we deconstructed couture in a street-chic way conceptualized with the talented graffiti artist Dizy. Our show was all about a sense of freedom, exuberating an attitude of positivity and reflecting how street meets couture in the modern world. Dizy, added, “I’m proud to partner with renowned Falguni designers Shane Peacock for the iconic Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour. The street-art reflects the bold new expressions of Indian youth, and it’s exciting to see the Fashion Tour giving a platform to celebrate the brewing culture of street-art this year.” Besides the fashion show, the evening featured an exciting new element in this year’s Fashion Tour, namely the “Style Gallery” called “It’s Not a T-Shirt”, hosted by Ashish Soni and FDCI, an exhibition of T-shirt outfits from over 60 local fashion designers and brands, who have embellished or even deconstructed the basic T-shirt into a design that celebrates their authentic interpretation of Pride. The Style Gallery exhibit was built with nuances of sustainability, using recycled materials that put into action the Fashion Tour’s pursuit to become more sustainable and environmentally friendly. Also within the Style Gallery was the ‘Enter the Metaverse’ booth where guests could interact with exciting features of ‘Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour Park’, the Fashion Tour’s metaverse avatar. Speaking of the Fashion Tour’s new avatar, Sunil Sethi, President of FDCI, said, “The Style Gallery is our attempt to make the Fashion Tour more inclusive and to highlight different interpretations of the pride and authenticity of diverse creators. This partnership is a fitting way to show our commitment to reshaping and reinventing the changing face of fashion in India.” The author can be contacted at [email protected] and Instagram.com/kabirsinghbhandari

