Choose ones that look smart and stylish



Men’s jackets are available in flattering styles.

No matter how many jackets men have in their wardrobe, they will never be enough for them. Jackets are a wardrobe essential or a winter staple. It almost feels like no look is complete without a jacket. Plus, given the variety in terms of fabrics, styles, and cuts, it only makes sense that there should be an eclectic mix of them in abundance. For example, a leather jacket is perfect when traveling or going to a party, while a down jacket is more appropriate when the weather outside is too cool. Each of the jackets serves its own purpose. We’ve rounded up some of the smartest jackets for men from Amazon in our list below. The jackets include a mix of down jacket, leather, cotton, etc. Scroll down to take a closer look at our selections and add some to your cart right away. Men’s Allen Solly Jacket

This regular fit jacket from Allen Solly is made from 100% polyester fabric. It comes in a regular fit and is available in two colors – brown and navy. This garment can be machine washed. It comes with a zipper closure and has front pockets as well. It will keep you warm enough and is a must buy. It is perfect for a casual outfit.

Allen Solly Men’s Regular Jacket (ASJKOBOPW74925_Wine_M_Maroon_M) 42%









₹ 1,619





₹ 2,799





Men’s Red Tape Solid Quilted Jacket

This quilted jacket is made from 100% polyester fabric and also comes with a polyester lining. It will keep the winter chill at bay and keep you warm. When traveling at altitude, this jacket will be the perfect garment to throw on. It is available in two colors – slate gray and black. It has two side pockets and can be machine washed.

Red Tape Mens Solid Black Quilted Jacket_RFJ1001-M 75%









₹ 2,149





₹ 8,599





Leather Retail Mens Solid Designer Faux Leather Jacket Black

This men's straight cut jacket is made of faux leather. It is available in black color and looks very stylish. You can wear it when you're in the mood to kill. Whether it's a birthday party or brunch, you can throw this one on to elevate the look. In addition, the fit of the garment is flattering. It will also protect you from pinching in the air.

Leather Retail Mens Solid Designer Faux Leather Jacket Black (LRDEBLXL001_Black_XL) 60%









₹ 1,614





₹ 3,999





Men’s Puma Mesh Jacket

This men's jacket from Puma is made from 100% cotton fabric. A colorblock jacket, this one is regular fit. It has a zipper closure and front pockets. The material of the jacket is soft and skin-friendly. It is perfect to wear on casual occasions. Men wearing this jacket will look stylish.

Puma Men’s Jacket (581565_Black_140 FR) 53%









₹ 1,552.16





₹ 3,299





Van Heusen Men Jacket

This men's collared jacket from Van Heusen is a must buy. The fit, color, fabric and everything else about this jacket is one. Available in gray, it has a zipper and two front pockets. It can be machine washed and won over and over – from date nights to casual outings.

Van Heusen Men’s Jacket – Cotton Rich – Zipper, Media Pocket, Breathable_70032_Mid Gray Melange_L 23%









₹ 1,859





₹ 2,399





Prices for men’s jackets at a glance: Clothes Price Men’s Allen Solly Jacket 1,599.00 – 1,619.00 Men’s Red Tape Solid Quilted Jacket 2,149.00 Leather Retail Mens Solid Designer Faux Leather Jacket Black 1,614.00 – 1,699.00 Men’s Puma Mesh Jacket 1,311.56 – 2,029.00 Van Heusen Men Jacket 1,859.00 – 1,929.00 At Hindustan Times, we help you stay updated with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

