Connect with us

Fashion

Myntra sees cities cornering global fashion brands

Published

34 seconds ago

on

By

 


New Delhi: Myntra, the fashion marketplace owned by Flipkart, is seeing strong demand for international brands from shoppers in Tier II cities and above.

The marketplace has onboarded 25 international fashion brands and 50 foreign beauty brands in the past 12 months and now sells more than 400 foreign brands on the platform, a company executive said.

Nearly 40% of demand for international fashion brands comes from buyers in Tier II cities and above. Overall, Myntra sells over 5,000 brands, including H&M, Levis, Louis Philippe, Mango, Forever 21, Urbanic, Biba, Nike and Fossil.

The Indian consumer is largely becoming a very globally influenced consumer. There’s a lot of global inspiration coming in as well. This is something we realized a few years ago. We tried to get into this trend and really lead this trend for the Indian fashion customer,” Nandita Sinha, Managing Director of Myntra, said in an interview.

The move also underscores the more recent aggressiveness shown by Indian retailers to bring global brands into the country to capitalize on the growing demand for branded clothing. Greater variety attracts more buyers and captures consumers at all price points. For example, Myntra brought in US retailer Macys by listing its private label brands ahead of the holiday season sales earlier this year. These include brands such as Alfani, a workwear brand for men and women, in addition to the men’s casual clothing line under Club Room. Myntra also lists activewear brand Macys Ideology and everyday basics such as tank tops and sweatpants under the Karen Scott brand. More recently, British group Boohoo marked its foray into the Indian market with Myntra and will sell brands such as boohoo, Dorothy Perkins and Nasty Gal in categories such as dresses, tops, bottoms and shoes.

Myntra has also launched Korean clothing brand 8Seconds, hair care brand Priyanka Chopras Anomaly and Turkish clothing brand Trendyol. Some of these brands are also available in other online marketplaces such as Ajio, Nykaa, and Tata Cliq.

Online retailer Nykaa recently added multi-brand shopping platform Revolve to its platform to offer high-end clothing and accessories.

Myntra is looking to partner with popular brands from markets including Southeast Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, South Korea and Turkey, the company said.

Last year was a particularly interesting year for us as we launched 25 international brands in fashion and almost 50 in beauty. We have seen tremendous traction from our customers. International brands have grown by 60% over the past two years. In fact, 40% of this demand actually comes from Tier II cities, which means consumers across the country are really waiting to embrace globally influenced trends,” she said.

However, most of these brands have a strong presence online, leaving a void in the offline retail market. Sinha, however, said an offline strategy is the result of how global brands choose to grow in the market. I think those are calls we leave to brands and how they want to grow in the country,” she said.

Catch all the company news and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates and live trade news.

More less

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/myntra-sees-towns-lap-up-global-fashion-labels-11670260198580.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: