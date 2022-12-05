Myntra sees cities cornering global fashion brands

New Delhi: Myntra, the fashion marketplace owned by Flipkart, is seeing strong demand for international brands from shoppers in Tier II cities and above.

The marketplace has onboarded 25 international fashion brands and 50 foreign beauty brands in the past 12 months and now sells more than 400 foreign brands on the platform, a company executive said.

Nearly 40% of demand for international fashion brands comes from buyers in Tier II cities and above. Overall, Myntra sells over 5,000 brands, including H&M, Levis, Louis Philippe, Mango, Forever 21, Urbanic, Biba, Nike and Fossil.

The Indian consumer is largely becoming a very globally influenced consumer. There’s a lot of global inspiration coming in as well. This is something we realized a few years ago. We tried to get into this trend and really lead this trend for the Indian fashion customer,” Nandita Sinha, Managing Director of Myntra, said in an interview.

The move also underscores the more recent aggressiveness shown by Indian retailers to bring global brands into the country to capitalize on the growing demand for branded clothing. Greater variety attracts more buyers and captures consumers at all price points. For example, Myntra brought in US retailer Macys by listing its private label brands ahead of the holiday season sales earlier this year. These include brands such as Alfani, a workwear brand for men and women, in addition to the men’s casual clothing line under Club Room. Myntra also lists activewear brand Macys Ideology and everyday basics such as tank tops and sweatpants under the Karen Scott brand. More recently, British group Boohoo marked its foray into the Indian market with Myntra and will sell brands such as boohoo, Dorothy Perkins and Nasty Gal in categories such as dresses, tops, bottoms and shoes.

Myntra has also launched Korean clothing brand 8Seconds, hair care brand Priyanka Chopras Anomaly and Turkish clothing brand Trendyol. Some of these brands are also available in other online marketplaces such as Ajio, Nykaa, and Tata Cliq.

Online retailer Nykaa recently added multi-brand shopping platform Revolve to its platform to offer high-end clothing and accessories.

Myntra is looking to partner with popular brands from markets including Southeast Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, South Korea and Turkey, the company said.

Last year was a particularly interesting year for us as we launched 25 international brands in fashion and almost 50 in beauty. We have seen tremendous traction from our customers. International brands have grown by 60% over the past two years. In fact, 40% of this demand actually comes from Tier II cities, which means consumers across the country are really waiting to embrace globally influenced trends,” she said.

However, most of these brands have a strong presence online, leaving a void in the offline retail market. Sinha, however, said an offline strategy is the result of how global brands choose to grow in the market. I think those are calls we leave to brands and how they want to grow in the country,” she said.