Christine McVie’s outfits and instruments sell big at auction – Rolling Stone
The wooden balls hanging from Mick Fleetwood's waist on the Rumors the blanket was also part of the sale
Several Christine McVie instruments and outfits, plus an array of other Fleetwood Mac ephemera, including Mick Fleetwood’s famous Rumors balls – sold at a special auction over the weekend.
The sale, “Fleetwood Mac: Property of the Lives and Careers of Christine McVie, John McVie and Mick Fleetwood,” took place December 3-4 at Julien’s Auctions. The previously scheduled event coincidentally took place just days after Christine McVie died at the age of 79. McVie and his team helped organize the lots for the auction, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Recording Academy’s charitable arm, MusiCares.
Among McVie’s items was the vintage maxi dress she wore on the back cover of Rumors (sold for $56,250); the Thea Porter-designed hippie polka-dot dress she wore to the 1976 Rock Music Awards ($31,250); and two of his American Music Awards trophies, including the one Fleetwood Mac received for Favorite Pop/Rock Album for Rumors in 1978 ($16,000). Several instruments and pieces of equipment from McVie’s collection were also sold, including the Weltmeister LM-25-12 piano accordion she used for live performances of “Tusk ($11,517); a Hammond B3 tour marked #1 ($28,125); and a Leslie rotary speaker with microphones ($37,500).
While McVie became the main focus of the auction, there were plenty of other lots, including the biggest of them all: Mick Fleetwood’s balls. The wooden balls hanging from Fleetwood’s waist on the cover of Rumors were the top-selling item at the auction, fetching a whopping $128,000. The balls were originally toilet chains taken from a frequently played Fleetwood Mac club in their early years; Fleetwood regularly wore the balls on stage before incorporating them into the Rumors cover art.
Other prominent items at Fleetwood Mac’s auction include several John McVie instruments, such as the custom Alembic Series 1 fretless bass he used on “The Chain” and the Hamer Crusie bass he used on the 1982. Mirage tour ($25,600). And beyond his balls, Fleetwood’s custom collapsible red top hat sold for $10,240, while a DW Collector’s Series Rumors The iconic snare drum he used in his home studio in Hawaii sold for $16,000.
