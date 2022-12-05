Michigan football crowns Big Ten game in historic fashion

INDIANAPOLIS The No. 2 ranked Michigan Wolverines crowned Big Ten play in historic fashion as they secured back-to-back wins Big Ten Championships and improved to 13-0 for the first time in program history.

With the win, Michigan will now face the No. 3-ranked TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoffs in Glendale, Arizona, Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Saturday (December 31) at 4 p.m. EST.

The match will be the first time the two teams have met, as well as the 50th bowling match in the Wolverines’ 143-year history.

The CFP semi-final will be the Wolverines’ second straight and their first trip to the Fiesta Bowl since 1986 when the head coach Jim Harbaugh quarterback the men in corn to a 27-23 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Michigan quarterback Jim Harbaugh, left, runs down the sidelines with the ball as he is chased by Nebraska tackle Neil Smith during the third quarter at the Fiesta Bowl in Tempe, Ariz., on January 2, 1986. Michigan defeated Nebraska, 27-23. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) (1986 A.D.)

But none of that would be possible if Michigan didn’t boat race the Purdue Boilermakers 43-22 in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Donovan Edwards

The Wolverines had key contributions from many players on Saturday, but none shone brighter than Donovan Edwards. He was a man among the boys as he rushed 25 times for 185 yards and a touchdown, including a jerk and sideline pushback for a 60-yard gain to open the third quarter.

But his 27-yard juke and kick scooter in the next practice sealed him as the Big Ten Championship Game MVP.

Although his performance was outstanding, his post-match speech sent waves through the Wolverines faithful.

First and foremost, I couldn’t do this without my Lord and Saviour, Edwards said. I am blessed to be able to do this in the name of the Lord and praise his name after this great game we just played. Were consecutive champions.

Edwards continued:

Congratulations to Blake Choir. He is the best running back in college football. He rightly needs the Heisman. If he hadn’t been injured, he would have won the Heismanso kudos to Blake Corum like these for you, baby.

JJ McCarthy

Strategist JJ McCarthy begins to gain confidence later in the season as he continues to make outstanding plays in the pocket and on the run.

Everything we did on a weekly basis, the constant prep that was done in the offseason and the execution on a weekly basis, so we did, and it worked, McCarthy said.

McCarthy went 11-17 for 161 yards and three touchdowns on the day.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – DECEMBER 03: Michigan Wolverines’ JJ McCarthy #9 runs with the ball as Purdue Boilermakers’ Khordae Sydnor #96 and Jalen Graham #6 give chase during the first half of the Big Ten Championship football game at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images) (2022 Aaron J. Thornton)

Defense

The defense kept the game close until half-time thanks to players like Rod Moore who had 14 total tackles and nine solos. But it was freshman cornerback Will Johnson’s performance and his two raucous interceptions that had the crowd buzzing, especially as he prepared for the Turnover Buffs.

TCU is currently ranked 64th in rush defense in the nation as they allow 149.4 yards per game, so if we looked ahead, the game between the two teams should be one for the history books.

What do you think of the Big Ten Championship Game? What do you think of the CFP standings and what do you think of the game against the Horned Frogs?