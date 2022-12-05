Fashion
Irina Shayk teamed a sheer mesh bodycon dress with voluminous curlsSee Photos
Irina Shayk wore a jaw-dropping sheer mesh maxi dress to the Brits vogue‘s Forces for Change in London this weekend. Despite its high neckline, the Alaa Bodycon Dress revealed pieces of the Russian model’s skin through a black open mesh accented with a 3D scalloped panel along the front and back.
She styled the look with a voluminous burgundy lip, pre-raphaelite inspired curls.
Shayk made the look even more sultry in a nifty pair of Alaa sandals with a sculpted heel to resemble a taut behind and toned legs. The shoe is from designer Pieter Mulier tribute to an iconic style created by the late Azzedine Alaa in 1991.
Shayk is rumored to be getting back together with her former partner Bradley Cooper, with whom she shares a daughter. The couple separated in 2019, but last month the two were Point walking their dogs in New York. And in August, Shayk shared vacation photos in which the exes looked great together. Since their split in 2019, she was previously connected to Kanye West.
Irina Shayk’s Alaa gown was reminiscent of sheer black maxidress friend and fellow model Emily Ratajkowski donned for a Swarovski holiday event last month. Sheer dresses have been all the rage on red carpets lately. Ratajkowski even wore one to run errands earlier this year. Elsewhere, celebrities like Lindsay Lohan, Kate Moss, Taylor Swift, Jenna Ortega and Mindy Kaling put their own spin on the trend with long sleeves, beading, floral appliqués and mesh. Some stars maximized the impact of the look by going bra-free, while others found ways to incorporate coverage underneath.
