Donna Ida Launches First Men’s Jeans, Plans Plus Size and Maternity Styles for Women





Donna Ida has taken the first step into men’s jeans with the launch of Jack jeans, and promises more styles for men, plus plus size and maternity styles for women also on the horizon for early 2023 . “Jack” is the first-ever men’s style from the premium women’s jeans specialist and was launched in response to female customers requesting jeans for their husbands or partners, said founder Donna Ida Thornton. “Women always asked us what to buy for their husbands and one of our factories [in Turkey] who we worked with, specializing in men’s jeans, so we work with them to create them,” she said. The Jack style is straight, slim jeans with a slight slouch, which suits a wide range of male body shapes. “Men are so different from women. Men mostly have short legs and long bodies and a 32 inch leg is what everyone sells. Lots of [men] fit a similar shape, so you can fit more men into a style, which you can’t do so much for women. But we are working on more styles, like the one for men with wider thighs,” she explained. Named after Thornton’s grandfather, Jack is priced at 215 in sizes 28-40. Available now at donnaida.com, it comes in the medium blue Kempsey wash and is made of 99% cotton and 1% elastane. The jeans feature Donna Ida’s signature “dip pocket” detail to tie it into her sister’s womenswear collection. More washes will be released next year. On the womenswear side, Thornton plans to introduce plus size to the lineup. The current collection runs up to a size 32, which Thornton describes as the equivalent of a “good size 16”, but from early next year the Phoebe (a high waisted cropped slim style) will be available up to a size 42 (a UK dress size 22) and two more styles, including skinny jeans and a mini boot fit, will be added to the plus size offer. “We showed women a range of styles and they really liked the slim fit Phoebe, so we’re launching with that,” Thornton said. “It’s good to do things that expand the size range and offer something for this category, for this group of women who want it and want to feel good.” A maternity style is also set to launch and is being tested by a member of the Donna Ida team to ensure it can be worn throughout pregnancy and beyond. Affectionately known as ‘Jean Queen’, Donna Ida Thornton came to the UK from Australia in 1999 and initially worked in marketing. She went on to create a multi-brand denim retail business, after struggling to find good jeans to fit, before launching her own line in 2012. Donna Ida is best known for her high waisted jeans and her denim jumpsuits, which have great fame. Next. Main image: Donna Ida Thornton with models wearing the Jack jeans.

