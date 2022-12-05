Fashion
The fashion brand’s controversial new campaign and the long history of ‘shockvertising’
Kim Kardashian is refining his personal brand. Right-wing media Fox TV is gain viewers through catchy headlines. Photographer Gabriele Galimberti is gain notoriety. This is all due to a recent ad campaign by leading global fashion brand Balenciaga that caused widespread controversy.
A photograph shows a child in a string vest holding a bondage equipment– dressed teddy bear. Another one shows a handbag based on documentation of child abuse. Balenciaga replied backlash from his campaign by issuing an apology that blamed set designers and photographers for the uncomfortable messages. She also filed a $25 million lawsuit against rural producers.
As a branding expert who has worked in advertising for over 25 years, I am wary of Balenciaga’s answers. All major brands have people in place to approve these types of advertising campaigns. The approval process would be particularly comprehensive for a brand like Balenciaga, which spends around $100 million per year on advertising.
Advertising is, of course, designed to attract attention. According to University of Southern California, urban consumers see more than 5,000 advertising messages a day but retain only three or four. Brands invest a lot of money in order to become one of those memorable advertisements.
One technique used to achieve this goal is “shock advertising“an advertisement which” deliberately, rather than inadvertently, startled and offended its audience by violating the norms of social values and personal ideals”. Fashion brands such as Benetton, Calvin Klein and FCUK have all created shocking advertisements resulting in gratuitous media coverage which has benefited the brand and those around it. are associated.
A successful fashion shockvertising story
From the 1970s to the early 2000s, the Italian clothing brand benetton created simple photo advertisements that featured controversial topics. A priest and a nun embrace. A black woman breastfeeding a white baby. A man dying of AIDS surrounded by his family.
These advertisements, placed in popular magazines and on billboards, were designed to draw attention. The imagery of the dying man, for example, was released as news broke that AIDS had become the leading cause of death among young men in the United States. The campaign creator Olivier Toscani became world famous and Benetton an even more popular global brand, although later broken links with the photographer.
In the early 2000s, French Connection launched a campaign around the acronym FCUK (French Connection United Kingdom). His slogan “FCUKinkyBugger” brought Britain’s advertising watchdog, the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), to respond to 132 complaints public. French Connection responded by placing the ‘Sorry FCUK’ sign in its store windows, attracting even more young consumers to their high streets and increasing sales of 6.4 million at 19m.
In 1980, Calvin Klein published advertisements featuring very young model Brooke Shields wearing the brand’s jeans. saying“Do you know what’s going on between me and my Calvins? Nothing.”
Print and TV ads placed the 15-year-old in sexually provocative positions and caused an uproar with the audience. In the United States, ABC network stations have banned television advertising. However, due to controversy, Calvin Klein stimulated sales and Brooke Shields’ career took off. She has since appeared on more 300 international magazine covers and acted in Hollywood films.
Who benefits from shockvertising?
As these examples demonstrate, people associated with a shockvertising campaign can take advantage of the information it generates to further their own interests.
Kardashian, who has been something of a muse of Balenciaga in recent years has posted a reaction on his Instagram to the controversial campaign. This allowed her fans to voice their opinions on the matter, an example of Kardashian using controversy to build your personal brand.
Galimberti, who photographed some of the most controversial Balenciaga campaign images, declared: “I had in no way the right to choose the products, nor the models, nor the combination of the same.” He has since given several interviews to mainstream media, bringing his name to an even wider audience and, potentially, the opportunity to win new customers.
Balenciaga did not respond to our request for comment on whether the campaign intentionally courted media coverage. However, the brand’s creative director, Demna Gvasalia, issued a public statement on December 2 by personally taking responsibility for the campaign.
“Although I would sometimes like to provoke thought through my work, I would NEVER intend to do so with a subject as horrific as child abuse, which I condemn,” he told his colleague. Instagram Followers. “It was inappropriate for children to promote items that had nothing to do with them.”
Shockvertising strategies allow advertisements to be seen by millions of potential consumers even if they only run for a limited time before being removed. As the current Balenciaga controversy shows, the way to make paid advertising more effective is to get he was talking about it for free.
This article is republished from The conversation under Creative Commons license. Read it original article.
|
