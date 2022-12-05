Irina Shayk Is Strong All Over Sheer Bodycon Dress Photos





Irina Shayk just burst onto the London nightlife scene in a sheer mesh dress and some truly iconic heels.

The model, 36, was fully sculpted in the revealing outfit, from her toned arms to her super long legs.

Irina loves infrared saunas and is interested in body positivity. It feels so good to slip into a little black dress that you know will make you feel confident and strong. And no one knows that better than model Irina Shayk, who rocked a figure-hugging, sheer black dress over the weekend for all its worth. Don’t worry, she has the photos to prove it. The 36-year-old model dropped photos on Instagram of herself in a Maison Alaia dress at the British Vogue “Forces For Change” dinner, and comments left by friends and fans on her post were instantly engulfed in fire emojis. The see-through dress showed how strong and toned Irina is, as well as a subtle moment of nipple release. A cool design moment: When you scroll down, you’ll notice that the heels of Irinas shoes are shaped like a woman’s buttocks and legs. You are, commented Sofia Tilbury. Meanwhile, Amber Valetta simply wrote, . A third left a note that captured what everyone is thinking: “This dress!!!! I’m speechless.” Irina has already said women’s health back in 2016 that she was tall in jiu-jitsu (and, by the way, I hated running). “I train a lot. I do boxing, I do a bit of jiu jitsu that I’m obsessed with,” she said. People. “It’s so much fun [and] I have the best trainer. You need to find the best workout for your body. You have to find a balance between eating and training. Irina is also a swimmer. Check out this total pool moment she created that looks effortless, but actually requires some serious core strength to pull off: But Irina has already said O that she doesn’t take her workout routines or diet too seriously. I haven’t worked for probably a week. I’m pretty bad, she says, before noting that she likes cakes a lot. Shell does a thing when she’s not training? Go to an infrared sauna. It’s my new obsession, she said. My friend introduced me to it. It warms you from the inside. You get rid of toxins from within. It really makes you sweat, but it’s not workout sweat. I go there once or twice a week when I’m in New York, and I feel like it’s my workout. Irina points out that after she leaves, your skin, everything, you feel better. Irina said v magazine that she’s big on body positivity. I had people tell me I had to lose 15 pounds, dye my hair black and cut it, and be a certain way, I just decided, at first, to stay true to myself -even, she said. Stick to what I think and feel. Korin Miller is a freelance writer specializing in general wellness, health and sex, and lifestyle trends, with work appearing in Mens Health, Womens Health, Self, Glamour, and more. She has a master’s degree from American University, lives near the beach, and hopes to one day own a teacup pig and a taco truck.

