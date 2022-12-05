Florence Pugh, Rita Ora, more





December 5, 2022 |

December 5, 2022

30



Fashion's biggest models and muses walked the red carpet at the 2022 British Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall on Monday night in a mix of shimmering dresses, neon ruffles and bold sheer patterns. Ahead, see what celebrities like Florence Pugh, Naomi Campbell and Rita Ora wore to the fashion-forward party.

30



Jodie Turner-Smith wears Gucci on the red carpet at the 2022 British Fashion Awards.

30



Florence Pugh wears Valentino on the red carpet at the 2022 British Fashion Awards.

30



Lily James wears Rodarte on the red carpet at the 2022 British Fashion Awards.

30



Naomi Campbell wears Valentino on the red carpet at the 2022 British Fashion Awards.

30



Irina Shayk wears H&M on the British Fashion Awards 2022 red carpet.

30



Rita Ora wears Nensi Dojaka on the red carpet at the 2022 British Fashion Awards.

30



Jourdan Dunn wears Stéphane Rolland Couture on the red carpet of the British Fashion Awards 2022.

30



Suki Waterhouse wears Alexandre Vauthier Couture on the red carpet at the 2022 British Fashion Awards.

30



FKA Twigs wears Rick Owens on the red carpet at the 2022 British Fashion Awards.

30



Winnie Harlow wears Iris Van Herpen Couture on the red carpet at the 2022 British Fashion Awards.

30



Ashley Graham wears Patrick McDowell on the red carpet at the 2022 British Fashion Awards.

30



Tilda Swinton wears Charles Jeffrey Loverboy on the red carpet at the 2022 British Fashion Awards.

30



Lila Moss wears Knwls on the red carpet at the 2022 British Fashion Awards.

30



Iris Law wears Comme des Garons on the red carpet at the 2022 British Fashion Awards.

30



Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wears Valentino on the red carpet at the 2022 British Fashion Awards.

30



Simone Ashley wears 16Arlington on the red carpet at the 2022 British Fashion Awards.

30



Sabrina Carpenter wears Alberta Ferretti on the red carpet at the 2022 British Fashion Awards.

30



Leomie Anderson on the red carpet at the 2022 British Fashion Awards.

30



Georgia May Jagger wears Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood on the red carpet at the 2022 British Fashion Awards.

30



Elsa Hosk wears Miu Miu on the red carpet at the 2022 British Fashion Awards.

30



J Balvin wears Givenchy on the red carpet at the 2022 British Fashion Awards.

30



Poppy Delevingne on the red carpet at the 2022 British Fashion Awards.

30



Elizabeth Debicki wears Dior on the red carpet at the 2022 British Fashion Awards.

30



Pom Klementieff on the red carpet at the 2022 British Fashion Awards.

30



Stella Maxwell on the 2022 British Fashion Awards red carpet.

30



Olivia Cooke on the red carpet at the 2022 British Fashion Awards.

30



Romeo Beckham wears Dior Men on the red carpet at the 2022 British Fashion Awards.

30



Stormzy wears Burberry on the red carpet at the 2022 British Fashion Awards.

30



Tom Daley on the red carpet at the 2022 British Fashion Awards.

