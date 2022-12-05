TIPA expands partnership with Apiece Apart, paving the way for circular fashion with fully compostable packaging





TIPA enables Apiece Apart to grow ethically, eliminating plastic entirely from its operations JERSEY CITY, NJ, December 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — TYPE a leading provider of compostable packaging, today announced the extension of its partnership with women’s fashion brand, Each apart . The conscious women’s fashion brand has reinforced its commitment to sustainability and will continue to only use TIPA’s fully compostable polybag alternative, as it has done since the partnership began in 2020. While “slow fashion” rooted in high quality, locally made and sustainable clothing is a significant step towards a circular industry, plastic retail packaging and its end of life pose a serious challenge for fashion brands. , because they accounts for 26% of total plastics created each year, and plastic packaging represents 40% of all plastic waste per year. TIPA’s fully compostable polybags, used to protect garments as they move from producer to consumer, are designed to safely turn into organic material at the end of their life cycle. These bags have the same functionality as conventional plastic and can be seamlessly interchanged with their harmful predecessor to prevent the 180 billion polybags produced every year for the fashion industry to enter the garbage disposal process. Leading the way towards a truly circular and sustainable fashion industry is Apiece Apart, a New Yorkglobal fashion conscious clothing brand for women of all ages. The company uses TIPA’s fully compostable polybags to package goods at factories for shipment to company warehouses, e-commerce customers and retail stores. Apiece Apart will continue to ship 100% of products with TIPA, while sustainably adapting its operations to meet growing demand. “We are excited to continue the work we have done with Apiece Apart to reduce plastic waste on the retail side of the fashion industry and we look forward to seeing even more conventional plastic polybags. replaced by our eco-friendly alternative,” said Daphna Nissenbaum, CEO and co-founder of TIPA. “We greatly admire Apiece Apart’s commitment to a cleaner, safer and brighter future where fashion doesn’t have to negatively impact the planet.” “Nearly fifteen years ago, we set out to create a fundamental line of women’s clothing, but not at the expense of people or the environment. Sustainability is a journey, and our partnership with TIPA allows us to end to the use of harmful plastic packaging just one small step in our ongoing sustainability efforts,” said the founders of Apiece Apart, Laura Cramer and Starr Hout. “Since Apiece Apart started using TIPA’s compostable packaging, we have eliminated 133,825 conventional plastic polybags.” About TIPA

Inspired by nature, TIPA’s compostable packaging solutions are designed to decompose within months under compost conditions, like any organic matter. TIPA packaging provides solutions for the food and fashion industries and is designed to fit into existing machinery and supply chains. The company’s packaging solutions are currently implemented worldwide by leading global brands in Europe, Australia and the United States. For more information, visit www.tipa-corp.com . About each apart

Founded by Laura Cramer and Starr HoutApiece Apart is a fashion-conscious women’s brand headquartered in New York City. Apiece Apart’s collections are designed for intentional wardrobe building and made from 95% natural materials. Their pieces are made to last for years, transcending momentary trends, and designed to be worn repeatedly, providing an opportunity for conscious consumption. For more information, visit https://www.apieceapart.com . Media Contact:

Chaya Zabihi

GKPR for TYPE

[email protected] SOURCE TYPE

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/il/news-releases/tipa-extends-partnership-with-apiece-apart-carving-a-path-towards-circular-fashion-with-fully-compostable-packaging-301694485.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos