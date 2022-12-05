Fashion
Leggy Amanda Holden dons red and gold mini dress for party video
Leggy Amanda Holden is ready for Christmas in a red and gold mini dress as she dons a festive hat for a fun video in Santa’s grotto
Amanda Holden was ready for Christmas on Monday as she donned a red and gold mini dress and shared a fun video from Santa’s grotto.
The TV personality, 51, dressed to impress in Karen Millen’s glamorous long-sleeved number which featured a ruffled hemline.
She later wowed in the cheery Instagram clip which saw her donning a party hat,after his breakfast show on Heart FM.
Looking good: Amanda Holden, 51, was ready for Christmas on Monday as she slipped into a red and gold mini dress
Amanda added inches to her frame in a pair of chunky gold heels and carried a mini coordinating shoulder bag from Aspinal of London.
As she left the studio, the Britain’s Got Talent judge draped a long jacket with gold buttons over her shoulders and hid behind a pair of dark sunglasses.
Her long blonde tresses were pulled back from her face in a high ponytail and she accessorized with a simple gold chain bracelet.
Christmas spirit: She later wowed in the cheerful Instagram clip which saw her donning a festive hat in Santa’s grotto, after her breakfast show on Heart FM
Glamour: Amanda added inches to her frame in a pair of chunky gold heels and carried a matching miniature shoulder bag from Aspinal of London
Suffocating! She caused a storm as she performed Christmas classic Santa Baby and shared the video with her 1.8 million subscribers
She caused a storm as she performed Christmas classic Santa Baby and shared the video with her 1.8 million followers.
Meanwhile, her co-host Ashley Robert, 41, opted for a black River Island midi dress that featured a plunging lace-up front and a thigh-high slit.
The Pussycat Doll singer elevated her figure with a pair of knee-high leather boots and carried her belongings in a matching small bag.
Coordinated: The Britain’s Got Talent judge draped a long jacket with gold buttons over her shoulders as she left the studio
Incredible: Meanwhile, her co-host Ashley Robert, 41, opted for a black River Island midi dress that featured a plunging lace-up front and a thigh-high slit
Sensational: The Pussycat Doll singer elevated her frame with a pair of knee-high leather boots and carried her belongings in a matching small bag
She draped a long black woolen jacket over her shoulders as she walked through Leicester Square.
Ashley stepped out hidden behind a pair of large black sunglasses and styled her blonde locks into a chic ponytail.
The blonde beauty was all smiles as she was joined by her mother PeggyLorraine, who looked effortlessly chic in brown leather trousers and a black jumper.
Ashley shared a sweet photo with her glam mum in the studio together and wrote, “Bring Mama P to work.”
Cheerful: The blonde beauty was all smiles as she was joined by her mother Peggy Lorraine, who looked effortlessly chic in brown leather pants and a black jumper
Mother and Daughter Day: Ashley shared a sweet photo with her glamorous mum in the studio together and wrote: ‘Bring Mama P to Labor Day’
