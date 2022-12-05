Leggy Amanda Holden dons red and gold mini dress for party video

Amanda Holden was ready for Christmas on Monday as she donned a red and gold mini dress and shared a fun video from Santa’s grotto.

The TV personality, 51, dressed to impress in Karen Millen’s glamorous long-sleeved number which featured a ruffled hemline.

She later wowed in the cheery Instagram clip which saw her donning a party hat,after his breakfast show on Heart FM.

Amanda added inches to her frame in a pair of chunky gold heels and carried a mini coordinating shoulder bag from Aspinal of London.

As she left the studio, the Britain’s Got Talent judge draped a long jacket with gold buttons over her shoulders and hid behind a pair of dark sunglasses.

Her long blonde tresses were pulled back from her face in a high ponytail and she accessorized with a simple gold chain bracelet.

Meanwhile, her co-host Ashley Robert, 41, opted for a black River Island midi dress that featured a plunging lace-up front and a thigh-high slit.

The Pussycat Doll singer elevated her figure with a pair of knee-high leather boots and carried her belongings in a matching small bag.

She draped a long black woolen jacket over her shoulders as she walked through Leicester Square.

Ashley stepped out hidden behind a pair of large black sunglasses and styled her blonde locks into a chic ponytail.

The blonde beauty was all smiles as she was joined by her mother PeggyLorraine, who looked effortlessly chic in brown leather trousers and a black jumper.

Ashley shared a sweet photo with her glam mum in the studio together and wrote, “Bring Mama P to work.”

