Dior organizes a men’s show in Egypt as sales increase fivefold

The Diors menswear collection for Fall 2023 was the brand’s first major show in the Middle East Alessandro Garofalo

On Saturday, as the sun set over the Great Pyramid of Giza, Dior held a fashion show as the culmination of an unofficial celebration of its 75th year in business. A light show illuminated the trio of pyramids that flank the Sphinx as a phalanx of 75 models, one for each year of the house’s life, walked the sand in the British designer’s latest menswear collection Kim Jones, for fall 2023.

As an expression of Dior’s power in both the diplomacy of snagging this venue and the logistics of attracting around 300 journalists, clients and celebrities to witness it, it was hard to top (although Stefano Ricci slightly beat Dior to the punch, hosting a men’s show at Luxor’s Temple of Hatshepsut in October). Business aside, the vision of the pyramids at dusk, etched in white light, will be etched in the memory of all who have seen it.

That, of course, is the purpose of events like this. This show will be watched by more than 100 million people around the world. That’s the real goal, said Pietro Beccari, CEO of Dior. Let our customers dream. The other objective is to sell this dream that Jones has. Beccari said menswear activity has increased more than fivefold since Jones became artistic director of menswear in 2018. This exceeds Dior’s strong overall sales growth, estimated by investment bank Stifel to have doubled from from 2.9 billion in 2018 to 6.2 billion in 2021.

Dior presented a luxurious modern collection of menswear and couture…

…with references to science fiction and Frank Herberts Dune



It was Dior’s first major show to be staged in the Middle East, a booming market due to the recent rise in oil prices. Yet for Jones, this was a deeply personal show. He grew up in Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania and Botswana, and has wanted to put on a show on the African continent for some time. (He has a design on his bedroom wall, executed by artist Derek Jarman, of the Great Pyramid.) There are also ties to Dior, namely a dress titled Cairo which was designed in the first year of Dior. activity of the house, and the fact that the city was home to four Dior boutiques in 1948.

It’s surreal, Jones said of the opportunity to launch this collection in the Egyptian capital. A few days before his show, he had viewed test footage of these illuminated pyramids alongside clothes rails and bag racks. He was in a somewhat shabby hotel in Giza, about three miles southwest of Cairo, chosen for its proximity to the pyramids rather than its comfort. His Dior collection was displayed in a ballroom adorned with gilded frescoes and adorned with chandeliers shimmering with that blue-white light of cheap LED bulbs and crystal.

Classic tailored pieces in soft colors have been paired with bright cashmere knits…

… and enriched with half kilts on top, which refers to the shendyt, a garment worn by the pharaohs



The show included starry prints taken from NASA images…

… and dandy sleeveless sweaters



It was an incongruous setting for hyper-sophisticated clothing, among the most luxurious in modern men’s fashion: fine cashmere knits and shiny wools draped in capes or cut into sharp jackets. There were also sci-fi helmets and moon boots and harnesses inspired by Jones’ retelling of Frank Herbert’s epic. Dunes and a desire, he said, to see Egypt as a symbol of the future rather than the past. For this reason and in homage to the superstitions of the Christian Dior man, the finale was composed of starry night prints taken from NASA deep space images.

Yet history is never far away at Dior. Embroideries derived from the expansive Dior ballgowns of the 1940s were translated into dandy sleeveless sweaters, while cocooning silhouettes fashioned sweaters and suits. Even this sci-fi body armor was cross-hatched with the Diors caning pattern taken from the rattan backs of the Louis Seize chairs that populated the Christian Diors salon in the immediate post-war period, which was most famously transposed to the Lady Dior bag. of Princess Diana. the 1990s.

But one of Jones’ major successes has been to tie Dior’s hitherto disconnected menswear identity tightly to its feminine heritage, using signs and signifiers from the house’s history.

Before the show, Beccari applauded the merging of old and new at Jones, but he didn’t talk about the archives. He meant how Jones changed perceptions of Dior from a somewhat stuffy purveyor of some of the best luxury men’s ready-to-wear suits to a complete men’s luxury house. Hence this quintuple. Jones can also, of course, always cut a middle two piece.

The models wore sci-fi bulletproof vests with a Dior cannage pattern…

… and soft knits printed with stars and constellations



We haven’t lost any customers, we’ve increased our reach,” Beccari said of former Dior menswear designer Kris Van Assche’s transition to Jones. And British tailoring is part of Kim’s DNA. To prove the point, this show has been peppered with classic gray stitching, though often with half kilts on top in a nod to the shendyt the skirt-like garment you see on pharaohs and deities. There weren’t many other references to Egypt in this Dior collection, a bit of gold lurex, pyramid graphics, but designing a collection for its region can feel campy and schlocky. On the contrary, Joness Dior had global appeal.

Beccari and Jones seem pleased with the results so far, but there is still room for expansion. We’re not quite there with leather goods, Beccari said. We are going to launch an offensive in the next two years. Count the number of sacks on Jones’ army of marching Dior men crossing the Egyptian dunes. This offensive, it seems, has already begun.

