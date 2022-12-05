Valentino Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli Wins Designer of the Year at the Fashion Awards | Fashion





Pierpaolo Piccioli, the creative director of Valentino, has won the designer of the year award at the Fashion Awards 2022. Piccioli was presented with her award on Monday night by actress Florence Pugh, who regularly wears the Italian brand to red carpet events. The star-studded ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Hall was hosted by Queen & Slim actor Jodie Turner-Smith. Tilda Swinton, Elizabeth Debicki, Golda Rosheuvel, Emma Corrin, Burna Boy, Sam Smith, Paris Jackson and Ashley Graham attended and Bella Hadid attended via video link. Jodie Turner-Smith on stage during the Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall. Photo: Kate Green/BFC/Getty Images for BFC Demna, the creative director of Balenciaga, who had already been nominated in the designer of the year category, was shunned. The brand was not present and Demnas’ name (he does not use his surname) was removed from the list of nominees. The luxury fashion house recently apologized for ads showing children holding teddy bears in bondage outfits and others displaying Child Sexual Abuse Act documents as a prop. Demna also posted a statement on Instagram on Friday in which he personally apologized, saying it was the wrong concept art choice. The Fashion Awards nominees and winners are chosen by an international jury of more than 1,000 industry experts. Tilda Swinton and Jean-Paul Gaultier at the Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall. Photography: Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images for BFC Monday night marks the second time Piccioli has won the award which he first won in 2018. If I’m reading this speech tonight it means dreams can take you places you never expected, it said at the time. In 2021, sales increased by 41% in the fashion house. It recorded revenues of 1.36 billion (1.17 billion), 3% more than the pre-pandemic levels of 2019. Piccioli is widely credited with growing demand, especially among Generation Z, a demographic highly coveted by the luxury market. Piccioli has also teamed up with Pantone to create a special Pink PP shade that features on everything from miniature bags to couture dresses, inspiring endless iterations on the high streets. Sign up for fashion statement Style with substance: smart fashion writing and inspiring shopping arcades – expect both expertise and irreverence Enter your e-mail adress Enter your e-mail adress Register “,”modes”:” “,”newsletterId”:”fashion-statement”,”successDescription”:”We will send you Fashion Statement every week”}” clientonly=”true”/>Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy and Terms of use to apply. Other recipients of the evening included Bella Hadid, who won the Model of the Year award, and Grace Wales Bonner, founder of the Wales Bonner brand, who received the Independent British Brand award. Designer Raf Simons, disability activist Sinad Burke and former Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele were among 15 industry figures honored in the Leaders of Change lineup. Elsewhere, 1990s Dazed & Confused magazine co-founder Jefferson Hack received a special recognition award for cultural curation from Tilda Swinton, while stylist and creative director Katie Grand received the Isabella Blow Fashion Designer Award . The British fashion industry also paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II through a segment called the fashion salute show, featuring London brands such as Burberry, Alexander McQueen and Christopher Kane.

