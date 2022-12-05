Kate Middleton’s green dress is all you need for a Christmas party





Scroll to see more images If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If there’s anyone who knows how to mix work-appropriate clothing with timeless fashionable pieces, it’s the Royalsand Catherine, Princess of Wales is one of the best at it. Whether the occasion involves a courtside seat at a basketball game or a speech at a charity gala, the Princess of Wales manages to show off her personal style. So it’s no surprise that if you’re looking for party outfit inspiration, Kate Middletons’ green dress look is going to serve as your template (or in this case, green print). Kate Middleton spent the last week in the States and brought her British fashion sense to Boston. From tailored suits and plaid dresses, Kate Middleton provided enough inspiration to keep your Pinterest board of professional looks well stocked for 2023. Her outfits throughout the week were in line with her typical sleek and preppy personal style. , but the Princess of Wales decided to take a trendy turn before heading home. The Princess of Wales wore a form-fitting bright green off-the-shoulder dress for The Earthshot Prize Awards at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on December 2 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Earthshot Prize was established by Prince William in 2020 to help fund sustainability efforts to combat climate change. Naturally, Kate Middleton leaned into the evening theme and sported a look that was not only striking but enduring. The princesses’ bright green dress is from designer Solace London, but Kate Middleton didn’t buy the garment new for the occasions she rented it for. 74 ($90) from online designer clothing rental platform HURR. If you are based in the UK you can currently rent the same dress of the site. While the bright green dress would usually be the most standout enduring piece, the emerald choker on Kate Middletons neck simply can’t be ignored. The beautiful necklace is a family heirloom and is estimated to be worth over $15 million. If the necklace looks familiar, that’s because it was frequently worn by the late Princess Diana, most famously as a headband in 1985. The piece was originally loaned to Princess Diana by Queen Elizabeth II . Although you might not be wearing royal jewels to your Christmas party, you can find a range of dresses from Solace London on sale right now on the Revolves site, there are even a few in the same shade green that Kate Middleton wore to The Earshot Awards. Once you have the perfect dress, pair it with some royally inspired costume jewelry and you are good to go! Lula midi dress This bright green halter dress captures the same essence of the Kate Middletons look and would work for holiday parties, weddings, birthdays and beyond. Willow midi dress If you love Kate Middletons’ off-the-shoulder look, then this peach dress is a great option, it would look great with a simple gold choker or statement earrings. Arden long dress Add some drama to your holiday party with that red dress. The draped long sleeves are so glamorous. Cora short dress This green mini dress is the same shade as Kate Middletons dress but has a more playful vibe.

