Women go without hijab as confusion grows over Iranian dress code enforcement
CAIRO (AP) Confusion over the status of Iran’s religious police grew as state media cast doubt on reports that the force had been shut down. Despite the uncertainty, it has seemed for weeks that enforcement of the strict dress code has been reduced as more and more women walk the streets without wearing the required headscarf.
The mixed messages raised speculation that Iran’s clerically-led leaders are considering concessions in a bid to defuse widespread anti-government protests entering the third month. The protests were sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after her arrest by religious police.
Monday marked the start of another three-day nationwide strike called by protesters. In Tehran’s Grand Bazaar, about a third of shops were closed, witnesses said. In response, Iran’s judiciary chief, Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejehi, ordered the arrest of anyone encouraging the strike or attempting to intimidate stores into closing.
The Morality Police, established in 2005, is tasked with enforcing Iran’s restrictions on public behavior and strict dress codes, especially for women, who are required to wear the hijab or headscarf and loose clothing.
Outrage erupted after Aminis died in police custody in mid-September, following his arrest for allegedly breaking the dress code. Since then, the protests have turned into calls for the ousting of Iranian clerical leaders.
On Saturday, Iran’s chief prosecutor, Mohamed Jafar Montazeri, said the religious police had been shut down, in a report by the semi-official ISNA news agency. He also reportedly said the government was reviewing the law on compulsory wearing of the hijab.
NEWS WRAP: Iran may disband morality police after months of protests
We are working quickly on the hijab issue and trying our best to come up with a thoughtful solution to deal with this phenomenon that hurts everyone’s heart, he said, without giving details.
But on Sunday evening, state-run Arabic-language media Al-Alam published a report suggesting Montazeris’ comments had been misunderstood. The report says the religious police are not linked to the judiciary, to which Montazeri belongs. She pointed out that no official has confirmed the closure of the religious police.
He also pointed to Montazeris’ additional statement that the judiciary will continue to monitor behavioral responses at the community level.
The hardline news site SNN.ir said the morality police had not ended and had not closed. But he added that its mechanism might change, a point that was under discussion before the riots. The site is close to the Basij, the feared paramilitary force under the powerful Revolutionary Guards, dedicated to protecting the Iranian cleric-ruled system.
The status of force could not be confirmed. Officials avoided comment. Asked about Montazeris’ statement by reporters in Belgrade, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian gave no direct answer.
Yet for weeks now, fewer morality police officers have been seen in Iranian cities. All over Tehran, it has become common to see women walking the streets of the city without wearing the hijab, especially in the wealthier neighborhoods but also, to a lesser extent, in more traditional neighborhoods. Sometimes unveiled women walk past riot police and Basiji forces.
Anti-government protests have shown few signs of stopping despite a violent crackdown in which rights groups say at least 471 people have been killed. More than 18,200 people have been arrested, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group that monitors the protests.
Protesters say they are tired of decades of social and political repression, including the dress code. Women played a prominent role in the protests, removing their headscarves.
Ali Alfoneh, a senior fellow at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington, said an informal relaxation of hijab law may be the government’s current policy.
For now, rather than changing the hijab law, the Islamic Republic is unlikely to enforce the law, to reduce tensions with society, Alfoneh said.
Meanwhile, residents said security was tightened in the Grand Bazaar on Monday, the first day of the strike. There have been two previous strikes in the bazaar in solidarity with protesters. A shop owner who was open on Monday said he had been warned by authorities not to join the strike after closing during a previous one.
Others said they simply couldn’t afford to participate.
I cannot close my shop even though I support the cause of the protests, said the owner of a scarf shop, speaking on condition of anonymity for his safety.
