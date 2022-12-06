See all the looks from the red carpet





On Monday evening, the best and brightest of the British fashion scene gathered at London’s Royal Albert Hall to celebrate the year in style. The British Fashion Council held its annual Fashion Awards, this year sponsored by Diet Coke. Newly minted red carpet singer Jodie Turner-Smith hosted the event, leading the ceremony as British fashion stalwarts like Naomi Campbell, Harris Reed and FKA Twigs sat in the audience. This year’s designer of the year award was a fight between Jonathan Anderson, Pierpaolo Piccioli, Matthieu Blazy and the Prada duo of Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada. Indie brands like Erdem, Wales Bonner and Molly Goddard, meanwhile, battled for the ultimate indie title. And of course, the race for model of the year was between Bella Hadid and Paloma Elsesser, as well as Lila Moss, Quannah Chasinghorse and Adut Akech. But before a single award was presented, guests had to walk the red carpet, and they did so wearing many well-known designers at the event. Below, see what Florence Pugh, Tilda Swinton and more wore to the Fashion Awards, from Molly Goddard tulle to Valentino elegance. Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images In Valentino with jewelry from Tiffany & Co. Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images In Charles Jeffrey Loverboy. Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images In Christian Dior and Jimmy Choo shoes. Ian West – PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images In 16Arlington with Gianvito Rossi heels. Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images In Alberta Ferretti with jewelry from Tiffany & Co. Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images In Molly Goddard with jewelry by Matilde. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Rosie Huntington-Whiteley David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images In vintage Commes de Garon. Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Wear jewelry from Rainbow K and Jahan. Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images In Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood. Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Tom Daley in Molly Goddard. Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

