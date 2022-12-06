Fashion
CBU’s Lancers sweep the Pacific in compelling fashion
Cal Baptist vs. Pacific
- Saturday, December 3, 2022
- Riverside, California.
- SCY (25 meters)
- Results
- Team results
- Women: CBU 147, Pacific 114
- Men: CBU 152, Pacific 102
Courtesy of: CBU Athletics
RIVER EDGE California Baptist University hosted the University of the Pacific at the Lancer Aquatics Center on Saturday afternoon as the Lancer men and women took the win over the Tigers. The men prevailed 152-102, while the women also won convincingly with a score of 147-114.
That meet had only swimming events in the scores because Pacific no longer sponsors a diving team, but the Lancers still won by going away without the help of their top divers. Each team competed in 15 events, with the men’s Lancer taking first place in 12 races while the women took first place in eight.
Mark Kovacsic,Robert Mosley,Jonathan ReiterandRemi Fabianiall won a pair of individual races on the day. Meanwhile, Moseley and Fabini each contributed two relay wins and Reiter contributed one relay win.
Lynn Henkeled the way on the women’s side, winning both of her individual events and competing in one of the two women’s relays.My Maspersalso had an individual win and contributed to both Lancer women’s relay wins.
Although the school will be closed over the Christmas holidays, the swimming and diving teams will remain busy. The swim team will travel to Las Vegas to participate in the UNLV Invitational from December 17-19, while the diving team will host the annual Lancer Diving Invitational from December 16-17.
BEST RESULTS MEN
200 yard medley relay (Fabiani, Reiter, Moseley, Milev) 1st(1:30.70)
200 yard freestyle relay (Altmann, Milev, Moseley, Fabiani) 1st(1:23.69)
Mark Kovacsic
1000 Free 1st(9:29.00)
500 Free 1st(4:35.35)
Austin De La O
1000 Free 2n/a(10:01.58)
200 Flight 2n/a(1:55.68)
John Sullivan
200 Vol 1st(1:55.45)
500 Free 2n/a(4:45.62)
Robert Mosley
100 Vol 1st(49.82)
200 Return 1st(1:53.67)
Simeon Rinkenberger
100 Back 3rd(52.26)
Jonathan Reiter
100 Breast 1st(57.22)
200 Chest 1st(2:06.01)
Nate Bjornstad
100 Breast 2n/a(58.29)
Ian Mullen
200 Chest 3rd(2:10.98)
Brendan Man
50 Free 2n/a(21.65)
100 Vol 2n/a(50.33)
Remi Fabiani
100 Free 1st(44.98)
100 Return 1st(50.20)
Boris Milev
50 Free 3rd(21.72)
200 Free 3rd(1:45.53)
Luke Altman
100 Free 2n/a(47.17)
Xavier Chauvapun
100 Free 3rd(47.68)
Asa Frisbee
200 Free 1st(1:42.24)
Lucas Colombo
200 MI 3rd(1:59.22)
BEST FEMALE RESULTS
200 yard medley relay (Reynolds, Henke, Drossel, Maspers) 1st(1:48.52)
200 yard freestyle relay (Koc, McKenna, Reynolds, Maspers) 1st(1:38.74)
Julia Decataldo
1000 Free 2n/a(10:46.93)
500 Free 3rd(5:10.28)
Naya Koc
100 Free 3rd(54.92)
Sarah Amman
100 Free 1st(54.47)
Sarah Shir
100 Vol 2n/a(58.42)
Nicole Cienega
100 Flight 3rd(58.52)
200 MI 3rd(2:15.40)
Nicole Reynolds
50 Free 3rd(24.96)
Tania Brooks
50 Free 2n/a(24.88)
Gabriela Robles
200 Flight 2n/a(2:09.79)
1,000 Free 3rd(11:09.38)
Amber Harris
200 Flight 3rd(2:10.99)
My Maspers
50 Free 1st(24h30)
Lauren McKenna
100 Breast 3rd(1:09.91)
200 Chest 3rd(2:32.20)
Lynn Henke
100 Breast 1st(1:06.18)
200 Chest 1st(2:24.30)
Lydia Bartlet
200 Free 2n/a(1:57.28)
500 Free 1st(5:10.71)
Catherine Conners
100 Return 1st(59.37)
200 Back 3rd(2:14.08)
Courtesy of Pacific Athletics
RIVERSIDE, Calif. The Pacific men’s (2-3) and women’s (3-5) swim teams faced off on California Baptist Saturday.
The Tigers fell short against the Lancers, scoring 102-152 for the men and 114-147 for the women.
“We’ve taken some racing opportunities, but we’re still learning to be comfortable with the discomfort. We are coming out of our mid-season meeting and we are not feeling the best physically,” said the head coach.Katelyne Herrington. “We have to keep improving in the race when we don’t feel good. CBU was the better team today and hope for a better duel next year.
The men’s team won 4 races, including a 100m butterfly sweep, with secondMitchell Hopperplacing first, secondLeland Baltazarsecond and senior rankingChristian Schröderranking third.
JuniorAlex Kurotoritook first place in the 200 IM and Baltazar finished first in the 50 freestyle.
There was a stellar performance in the 200 relay, where Hopper, Baltazar, Kurotori and juniorAidan Volmarall contributed to a first-place finish to lead the Tigers.
We also saw a few finalists that day, including Kurotori in the 100 back, freshmanJack Springerin the 200 back and first yearBridger sinkin the chest 200.
The women’s team won 6 races, led by the triple-winning juniorCaitlin Tan. She placed first in the 200 butterfly, 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley.
In the 1000 free and 200 free, second yearEllie Macphailand freshmanDiana Chaneach took first place, respectively.
Second yearKelly Kermoianfinished first in the 200m backstroke, with Chan just behind with a second-place finish.
The 200m medley relay was a solid outing, with sophomoresNoemi Melendezsecondpaige soundgerothfirst-year studentAnnelise Thomasand secondAlexia Fergusoncomes second.
Sondgeroth was also a runner-up in the 100 and 200 breaststroke competitions.
A few other runners-up include freshmanDeanna Brazilin the 100 backstroke, Ferguson in the 100 freestyle and runner-up Jaydn Phillips in the 500 freestyle.
“It was good to see some swimmers not putting so much pressure on themselves today, clearing their minds and just running. Those were the ones that stood out the most,” Herrington said. “At every competition, it’s important to see how we can improve the next time we step into the blocks. I’m happy to get back to training.
The men’s team will next face Stanford in Palo Alto on January 13, while the women’s team will return home against Cal Poly on January 14.
