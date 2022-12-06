CBU’s Lancers sweep the Pacific in compelling fashion

Cal Baptist vs. Pacific

Saturday, December 3, 2022

Riverside, California.

SCY (25 meters)

Team results Women: CBU 147, Pacific 114 Men: CBU 152, Pacific 102



Courtesy of: CBU Athletics

RIVER EDGE California Baptist University hosted the University of the Pacific at the Lancer Aquatics Center on Saturday afternoon as the Lancer men and women took the win over the Tigers. The men prevailed 152-102, while the women also won convincingly with a score of 147-114.

That meet had only swimming events in the scores because Pacific no longer sponsors a diving team, but the Lancers still won by going away without the help of their top divers. Each team competed in 15 events, with the men’s Lancer taking first place in 12 races while the women took first place in eight.

Mark Kovacsic , Robert Mosley , Jonathan Reiter and Remi Fabiani all won a pair of individual races on the day. Meanwhile, Moseley and Fabini each contributed two relay wins and Reiter contributed one relay win.

Lynn Henke led the way on the women’s side, winning both of her individual events and competing in one of the two women’s relays. My Maspers also had an individual win and contributed to both Lancer women’s relay wins.

Although the school will be closed over the Christmas holidays, the swimming and diving teams will remain busy. The swim team will travel to Las Vegas to participate in the UNLV Invitational from December 17-19, while the diving team will host the annual Lancer Diving Invitational from December 16-17.

BEST RESULTS MEN

200 yard medley relay (Fabiani, Reiter, Moseley, Milev) 1st(1:30.70)

200 yard freestyle relay (Altmann, Milev, Moseley, Fabiani) 1st(1:23.69)

Mark Kovacsic

1000 Free 1st(9:29.00)

500 Free 1st(4:35.35)

Austin De La O

1000 Free 2n/a(10:01.58)

200 Flight 2n/a(1:55.68)

John Sullivan

200 Vol 1st(1:55.45)

500 Free 2n/a(4:45.62)

Robert Mosley

100 Vol 1st(49.82)

200 Return 1st(1:53.67)

Simeon Rinkenberger

100 Back 3rd(52.26)

Jonathan Reiter

100 Breast 1st(57.22)

200 Chest 1st(2:06.01)

Nate Bjornstad

100 Breast 2n/a(58.29)

Ian Mullen

200 Chest 3rd(2:10.98)

Brendan Man

50 Free 2n/a(21.65)

100 Vol 2n/a(50.33)

Remi Fabiani

100 Free 1st(44.98)

100 Return 1st(50.20)

Boris Milev

50 Free 3rd(21.72)

200 Free 3rd(1:45.53)

Luke Altman

100 Free 2n/a(47.17)

Xavier Chauvapun

100 Free 3rd(47.68)

Asa Frisbee

200 Free 1st(1:42.24)

Lucas Colombo

200 MI 3rd(1:59.22)

BEST FEMALE RESULTS

200 yard medley relay (Reynolds, Henke, Drossel, Maspers) 1st(1:48.52)

200 yard freestyle relay (Koc, McKenna, Reynolds, Maspers) 1st(1:38.74)

Julia Decataldo

1000 Free 2n/a(10:46.93)

500 Free 3rd(5:10.28)

Naya Koc

100 Free 3rd(54.92)

Sarah Amman

100 Free 1st(54.47)

Sarah Shir

100 Vol 2n/a(58.42)

Nicole Cienega

100 Flight 3rd(58.52)

200 MI 3rd(2:15.40)

Nicole Reynolds

50 Free 3rd(24.96)

Tania Brooks

50 Free 2n/a(24.88)

Gabriela Robles

200 Flight 2n/a(2:09.79)

1,000 Free 3rd(11:09.38)

Amber Harris

200 Flight 3rd(2:10.99)

My Maspers

50 Free 1st(24h30)

Lauren McKenna

100 Breast 3rd(1:09.91)

200 Chest 3rd(2:32.20)

Lynn Henke

100 Breast 1st(1:06.18)

200 Chest 1st(2:24.30)

Lydia Bartlet

200 Free 2n/a(1:57.28)

500 Free 1st(5:10.71)

Catherine Conners

100 Return 1st(59.37)

200 Back 3rd(2:14.08)

Courtesy of Pacific Athletics

RIVERSIDE, Calif. The Pacific men’s (2-3) and women’s (3-5) swim teams faced off on California Baptist Saturday.

The Tigers fell short against the Lancers, scoring 102-152 for the men and 114-147 for the women.

“We’ve taken some racing opportunities, but we’re still learning to be comfortable with the discomfort. We are coming out of our mid-season meeting and we are not feeling the best physically,” said the head coach. Katelyne Herrington . “We have to keep improving in the race when we don’t feel good. CBU was the better team today and hope for a better duel next year.

The men’s team won 4 races, including a 100m butterfly sweep, with second Mitchell Hopper placing first, second Leland Baltazar second and senior ranking Christian Schröder ranking third.

Junior Alex Kurotori took first place in the 200 IM and Baltazar finished first in the 50 freestyle.

There was a stellar performance in the 200 relay, where Hopper, Baltazar, Kurotori and junior Aidan Volmar all contributed to a first-place finish to lead the Tigers.

We also saw a few finalists that day, including Kurotori in the 100 back, freshman Jack Springer in the 200 back and first year Bridger sink in the chest 200.

The women’s team won 6 races, led by the triple-winning junior Caitlin Tan . She placed first in the 200 butterfly, 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley.

In the 1000 free and 200 free, second year Ellie Macphail and freshman Diana Chan each took first place, respectively.

Second year Kelly Kermoian finished first in the 200m backstroke, with Chan just behind with a second-place finish.

The 200m medley relay was a solid outing, with sophomores Noemi Melendez second paige soundgeroth first-year student Annelise Thomas and second Alexia Ferguson comes second.

Sondgeroth was also a runner-up in the 100 and 200 breaststroke competitions.

A few other runners-up include freshman Deanna Brazil in the 100 backstroke, Ferguson in the 100 freestyle and runner-up Jaydn Phillips in the 500 freestyle.

“It was good to see some swimmers not putting so much pressure on themselves today, clearing their minds and just running. Those were the ones that stood out the most,” Herrington said. “At every competition, it’s important to see how we can improve the next time we step into the blocks. I’m happy to get back to training.

The men’s team will next face Stanford in Palo Alto on January 13, while the women’s team will return home against Cal Poly on January 14.

