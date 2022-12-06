Julia Roberts wears a dress covered in photos of George Clooney





Best friends for life! julia robert turned her love for pal George Clooney in a fashion statement at the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday, Dec. 4. At the ceremony, where Clooney, 61, was honored for his artistic achievements and humanitarian work, Roberts, 55, graced the red carpet in a black Moschino dress covered in gold-framed photos of the Gravity actor throughout his career. The collage included a molded photo of the Kentucky native of ISa 1986 portrait of the facts of life as well as an image of when he won the Cecil B. Demille Lifetime Achievement Award at the 72nd Golden Globes in 2015. Roberts teamed the floor-length dress, which was custom-made for her by Moschinos Jeremy Scott, with a cropped blazer and Chopard jewelry. Inside the evening, the A pretty woman the actress slipped into a costume. (Roberts is known for having fun with fashion as she wore a sparkly number by Alexander McQueen at the ticket to paradise premiere in September featuring her wedding anniversary with her husband Daniel Moder as well as the initials of their children.) Clooney, for his part, looked dapper in a black tuxedo. His wife, Amal Clooney, looked glamorous in a dress embellished with crystals from Valentino. The lawyer, 44, styled the off-the-shoulder design with metallic silver point-toe pumps, voluminous curls and a bold red lip. The lovebirds, who wed in 2014, shared a sweet moment at the annual Kennedy Center Honors Official Artist Dinner on Saturday, Dec. 3. As he posed for photographers, George was seen adjusting the waterfall cape that came with Amals’ red Valentino dress. The piece got tangled up as she walked the red carpet, prompting the Oceans 12 actor to save the day. In addition to George, the Kennedy Center Honors celebrated Amy Grant, Gladys ChevalierU2 bonoThe edge, Tania Len, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. George congratulated the winners in his acceptance speech, ABC News, shares: To be mentioned in the same breath with the rest of these incredible artists is an honor. It’s a genuinely exciting surprise for the entire Clooney family. Growing up in small town Kentucky, I could never have imagined that one day I would be sitting on the balcony of the Kennedy Center Honors. Keep scrolling to see Julia Roberts, the Clooneys and more at the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors:

