Jimmie Ward Talks Fashion Evolution, Mexico City Recap and More





Each week, I sit down with different 49ers players and alumni for the team’s only player-focused podcast, discussing the upcoming game week and walking players through fan-submitted football questions. , life and everything else. Defensive back Jimmie Ward joined the 49ers “You’ve Got Mail” podcast presented by Manscaped to learn more about his nine seasons with San Francisco and discuss his off-court interests. Listen and subscribe to Apple podcast and Spotify to stay up to date with the latest episodes of the 49ers “You’ve Got Mail” podcast presented by Manscaped. Here are five things we learned about Ward: Ward is originally from Racine, Wisconsin and still has ties to Badger State. Many of his family members are still die-hard Green Bay Packers fans, and he shared some memories of playing at Lambeau Field. Ward: “A lot of my family members are Packers fans. Some of them are 49ers fans because I play here. I have a cousin, Caron Butler, who played in the NBA, and he’s coming at a 49ers game, especially when we’re playing the Packers. He’ll be like, ‘Man, cousin, you know the Packers are my team, but I’m going to support you.'” “I know I have to go out there (Lambeau Field) and play. If you ever watch my Packers game, I have some decent games because I know I have a lot of my family watching.” During his nine seasons with the team, the veteran defensive back has definitely changed his style. He shared some of his feelings about how fashion has changed over the years. Ward: “I stepped up my game. When I came into the league, I didn’t really think about outfits and stuff. Now it’s different. I try to look good. I started to mix things up. I don’t go to the store and I dress like a model, I put my own flavor into it and I pay attention, a little, to fashion. The 49ers’ Week 11 trip to Mexico City was Ward’s first time in Mexico. As several other players have described, the experience was unforgettable for him. Ward: “It was crazy, I’m not going to lie. It was mostly 49ers fans, well I don’t know, I saw a few Arizona fans. It was hard to tell because our two main colors are red, but it looked like mostly 49ers fans. It was crazy. Took forever to get to the field and then back to the locker room at halftime. That walk was a real workout. But other than that, I loved it. Lots of fans, and that stadium was huge. It was my first time playing outside of the country, and it was my first time in Mexico. I will definitely go back. Ward is an accomplished defensive back on the pitch, and off the pitch he enjoys cooking in his spare time. Ward: “Did they tell you I cook? Yeah, I cook. I do a lot of different things. I like to make different pasta dishes. I’m a big pasta guy. I eat pasta (right now ). eat pasta every day.” With the holidays fast approaching, gifts are a priority for many people. Ward shared his favorite gift he’s ever received from a holiday gift exchange. Ward: “The best I ever had was from Antoine Bethea. He got me, it was the first time I had a Saint Laurent designer. I didn’t know what it was. He got me. offered a shirt and shoes. I didn’t even know what Saint Laurent was, and I’ve been shopping there ever since.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.49ers.com/news/jimmie-ward-talks-fashion-evolution-mexico-city-recap-and-more The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos