Retrospective: Virgil Abloh, Darkness and Handicap | Arts

I remember getting my first pair of Off-White shoes. My family and I were visiting New York for the first time, and Virgil Abloh had just finished hosting his first fashion show as Louis Vuitton’s men’s creative director in 2018. This was a magical time for me, and so I clearly remember begging my parents for my first pair of Off-White Vulc Low Top sneakers.

Virgil Abloh, who died of cancer just over a year ago on November 28, was a multi-talented artist, fashion designer and founder of the famous fashion brand Off-White. But before becoming the superstar designer he knows today, he was an ordinary kid from Rockford, Illinois. After earning a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, he went on to earn his Masters of Architecture at the Illinois Institute of Technology. While getting a formal education, he still designed clothes and t-shirts.

When I watched Abloh’s first Louis Vuitton fashion show in 2018 on a direct, nothing else mattered to me except being able to see a black man someone who looked like me on my laptop running one of the biggest and most influential fashion houses in the world. The Ablohs show, which was inspired by The Wizard of Oz, created a new world filled with vibrant colors and black culture, which has often been excluded or exploited by fashion houses.

Abloh not only created a unique space within Off-White and Louis Vuitton, but he also created a new world for young black creatives.

For many, Abloh was a primary influence on their childhood and adolescence. Few other artists could seamlessly navigate through so many artistic mediums. He left a mark not only through his role as artistic director for Yeezus and My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, but he also engineered Kanye and Jay-Zs collaborative album Watch the Throne, contributed to projects such as Nike The 10 and organized several museum exhibitions. across America. Crucially, his impact has also extended outside of art through projects like his partnership with UNICEF.

Looking back at the videos leading up to Abloh’s unfortunate death is devastating, but his strength in continuing to deliver talks and speak his mind to people despite being diagnosed with cancer is emblematic of Abloh as a man. He has always been dedicated to democratizing fashion and opening it up to more diverse people.

Sadly, Ablohs’ death was the second recent death of a high profile black man due to cancer; Actor Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer in August 2020. Both Boseman and Abloh were well-known black men at the peak of their respective professions when they died, and the deaths of the two inspired conversations about blackness , the current health system and disability .

Blackness and disability are often seen as two separate identities. You can either be black or be disabled, but not both, because the current normative discourse on disability is seen through the prism of whiteness. Abloh and Boseman chose not to disclose their diagnoses not only for their privacy, but also because of the stigma of disabled and sick black people.

Representation of black people with disabilities in the public sphere is almost non-existent. People with disabilities are treated as disposable and do not need or deserve care. There were plenty of instances where people commented on the weight or looked at Chadwick Bosemans without really knowing what he was dealing with. This is, however, emblematic not only of individuals but also of wider institutional structures. Our society runs on labor and production. Capitalism cannot work any other way, and because of this, people are treated badly as workers and not seen as human beings who deserve adequate rest and care. What’s encouraging, however, is that while struggling with their health as Abloh and Boseman battled cancer, they continued to do the things they loved until their passing.

Abloh changed the world and his presence is sorely missed. Watching the Met Gala last May, many missed seeing Abloh and his designs on the red carpet. Abloh changed the fashion world. He was part of the generation of artists and designers who merged streetwear and high fashion, and the world continues to feel the impact he had on the many artistic mediums he touched.