In pictures: the Fashion Awards 2022





Entertainment industry stars mingled with fashion heavyweights at the 2022 Fashion Awards

Famous faces such as Tilda Swinton, Florence Pugh, Maya Jama and Stormzy walked the red carpet at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Monday. Here are some of the standout looks from the night: Florence Pugh wore a crimson backless dress with a long train by Valentino (Ian West/PA) Maya Jama wore a retro-inspired all-black look by Sabina Bilenko Couture, complete with a flippant hat and geometric jewelry (Ian West/PA) Rita Ora attending the Fashion Awards 2022 held at the Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore (Ian West/PA) Stormzy opted for a simple all-black ensemble for the event, complete with a dark coat, sunglasses and a scarf (Ian West/PA) Jodie Turner-Smith wore a bold yellow dress, with long flowing sleeves and ruffled hemlines (Ian West/PA) Lily James went for an angelic vibe with her look, wearing a white tulle dress by Rodarte with silver embellishments (Ian West/PA) Ashley Graham wore an ethereal pale blue dress by Patrick McDowell (Ian West/PA) Simone Ashley stunned by the sparkles in a silver and lilac long-sleeved dress with a hood (Ian West/PA) Naomi Campbell opted for a shimmering silver dress with cape detailing, also from Valentino (Ian West/PA) FKA Twigs wore edgy designer Rick Owens, with her distressed gray dress topped with a black puffer jacket (Ian West/PA) Swinton wore an outfit by London designer Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY (Ian West/PA) Kristen McMenamy attending the Fashion Awards 2022 held at the Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore (Ian West/PA) Princess Julia attends the 2022 Fashion Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore (Ian West/PA) Winnie Harlow wore a 3D dress by Dutch designer Iris van Herpen, believed to be the first haute couture vegan dress made from cocoa beans (Ian West/PA) Tom Daley attending the 2022 Fashion Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore (Ian West/PA) Ekin-Su Culculoglu made her red carpet debut in an old Hollywood-inspired look with a nude dress adorned with colorful beads and a fur stole (Ian West/PA) Oti Mabuse attending the Fashion Awards 2022 held at the Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore (Ian West/PA) Laura Whitmore attending the 2022 Fashion Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall (Ian West/PA) Liam Payne attending the Fashion Awards 2022 held at the Royal Albert Hall (Ian West/PA)

