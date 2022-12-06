The former Masséna optical store offers eye-catching fashion for men, women | Company

MASSENA What was once an optical store in downtown Massena now offers eye-catching clothing for men and women.
High Point Massena is located at 48 Main Street. It took over the space previously used by Simplicity Clothing, which outgrew the space and moved across the street to 51 Main Street.
Shelyn Peets was here with Simplicity. It opened for a year, which was great. It was a really good time because we weren’t really ready to do it,” said Spencer Beckstead, who owns and operates High Point Massena with her father, Bruce.
They have been open for three weeks.
I did business in high school. I took lessons from Paul Smith. It has always interested me. So we decided to open a clothing store because Olympia went out of business and we had a good place that looks like a clothing store retail space, said Spencer, a 2019 graduate of Massena Central High. School.
They bought racks from Olympia Sports when they left the St. Lawrence Center mall and put them to good use in the Main Street space. Shoppers can find sportswear and a variety of casual and fashionable clothing for men and women.
It’s a specialty store for sure, Spencer said.
Bruce said he and William Fiacco were looking for ways to rejuvenate the downtown core, which led him to purchase the site at 48 Main Street.
We were kind of working with Billy and we said, let’s see what we can do to help Massena, he said.
They thought of several possible uses for the space, and a clothing store came to mind, following in the footsteps of Ms. Peets, owner of Simplicity.
It’s really easy to get the product, and everyone needs clothes, Bruce said. We were going to make sports equipment, but there’s just a limited market of people who would want that.
According to Spencer and Bruce, the dilemma is that while foot traffic is good, shoppers aren’t used to buying clothes downtown.
We had a steady stream of pedestrians, which was helpful, Spencer said.
Everyone who comes in says, I like it and I’m coming back. But, the sales are nominal. People don’t think of shopping downtown, Bruce said. I think in the next five years you’ll see a lot more here, especially with Billy (William Fiacco) buying the Newberrys building. Hopefully we can rebuild downtown and get it going again.
There are no big box stores on the horizon, and Bruce said it’s important to support local businesses.
All the money we make goes back to our community. We buy things locally with the money we earn, he said.
Spencer said store hours will vary depending on downtown traffic. They will be posted on the company’s Facebook page at wdt.me/8zp4KU.
