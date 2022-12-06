BOE changes the dress code | Local News

At their Dec. 1 meeting, the Cumberland County School Board voted unanimously to update the districts’ dress code policy in favor of relaxing a few rules and assigning wording more specific to others.

The changes will come into effect when students return from winter break on January 4.

This dress code policy covers all of our schools; we have 12 directors,” 7th District Representative Rebecca Hamby said at the Nov. 28 political committee meeting determining the new guidelines. For us to have something uniform, we all have to work together.

The councils’ decision to review their old dress code was due to a complaint from parent Will Watts at their September 22 meeting. At the meeting, Watts demanded more openness in the dress code, as her 9-year-old daughters’ tendency to wear sweaters and sweatshirts for comfort had repeatedly led her to violate the policy of the dress code.

Being comfortable makes learning easier. If you’re not able to be comfortable, it puts a burden on everyone else, Watts told the board.

Looking at the changes that have been made, the board appears to agree with Watts the rule that is the source of his complaint has been updated to better suit students who like to wear oversized clothing.

Previously, the dress code stated that ill-fitting clothing such as saggy/baggy pants or oversized coats, sweaters, sweatshirts, etc. were not allowed.

Now the language has been changed to prohibit ill-fitting clothing such as baggy pants or pants that drag on the floor.

Originally, ill-fitting clothing was not permitted for security reasons, on the grounds that it could be used to conceal weapons or other items. In order not to completely remove this safety measure, the rule states that excessively oversized clothing, including but not limited to coats and/or the trench/duster style is still prohibited.

Another step towards comfort in the new policy is pajamas. Students are still not allowed to wear full pajamas, such as onesies. However, the board’s policy committee decided that banning pajama-type clothing altogether was a bit unfair, as many students might want to wear fleece or flannel sweatpants for warmth in the winter. Thus, the rule prohibits only pajamas, to ensure that students can wear sweatpants if they wish.

A major change is the complete removal of a rule: Previously, students weren’t allowed to have unnatural hair color, extreme hairstyle, or makeup. Now the rule has been removed entirely. Body piercings are also allowed, as long as they don’t violate a rule in the policy that states large chains of heavy jewelry, and any jewelry that might be considered harmful or dangerous, will not be permitted.

The wording of the dress code policy has also changed in the rules for shorts, skirts and the length of dresses. Previously, the policy stated that without leggings underneath, none of these garments could exceed five inches above the knee.

The new policy replaced the phrase 5 inches above the knee with mid-thigh and states that none of these garments should be higher than mid-thigh from a relaxed standing position.

However, a few new rules have been added for clarity. One of the new rules, which was not previously part of the dress code, states that no costume or distracting clothing is allowed, except on special dress days.

Another rule has been changed to be more specific to shirt/blouse length. Previously, the policy in this regard only stated that a shirt/blouse could not be so short that a student raising their elbows to shoulder height exposes their stomach.

The new policy adds that all tops must cover at least 3 inches from the shoulder so as not to reveal the torso or undergarments. This measure further prohibits backless tops, tank tops, crop tops and muscle shirts that reveal a bare midriff or lower back. The policy states that no bare belly skin should be visible when standing, sitting, or raising your hand in class or walking down the halls.

Principal of Schools William Stepp said the guidelines were developed as a group effort by the administration of all of the schools in the county.

We started talking with high school principals and included all principals, Stepp said. Some people had a certain vision where they wanted to focus on academics, and others had a stricter vision. I think they were all pretty much centered.

Procedures for schools to follow when a student breaks the dress code have also changed.

The first and second violations will have the same consequences as before:

First violation: The student will receive a written warning and the violation must be corrected.

Second violation: parents will be notified; the violation must be corrected and a detention will be issued.

However, the procedure for third and subsequent violations is where there are more nuances. Previously, a third violation meant the student would be suspended until a parent conference. Now, disciplinary action for third and subsequent violations is at the discretion of the school administration, to add more flexibility based on student violations.

The way it works, director discretion is my intent, Stepp explained. Are we perfect? No. Are we taking corrective action? Yes.