British Fashion Awards 2022: red carpet fashion, dresses





They came to kill! The 2022 British Fashion Awards brought out Hollywood’s most famous It Girls. The evening, which kicked off in London at the Royal Albert Hall on Monday December 5, is a fundraiser for the BFC Foundation and focuses on celebrating excellence in the fashion industry, according to the events website. . Naomi Campbell, Ashley Graham, Jodie TurnerSmith and more stars made appearances at the glitzy, dazzling party We with their dresses and glamour. Campbell, 52, shone in a metallic silver dress by Valentino. The floor number featured an elegant cape construction and cutout at the bodice. Graham, 35, appeared to float in the room due to her airy sky blue dress and cloud-like figure. The model paired the dress, which featured tulle accents, with sparkly sandal heels. Turner-Smith, 36, looked equally whimsical in a lime green pleated dress by Gucci. The vibrant design was covered in pleats and featured an opening at the chest, which was lined with emerald sequins. The flowing designs have been a hit on the red carpet as Winnie Harlow turned heads in an Iris van Herpen creation that was outfitted with puff sleeves. Florence Poug was also present, serving up old Hollywood glamor in a red Valentino outfit that included a long train. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley also called on Valentino for the big night, showcasing his leather grunge side. We couldn’t keep our eyes closed rita prays who opted to keep the nude dress craze alive in a slip outfit by Nensi Dojaka. While the dress was a staple, it was the Poison singers’ makeup that caught the eye. Ora opted to ditch her eyebrows, covering the area above her eyes with a webbed prosthesis. She completed her look with a pink lip and styled her blonde tresses into loose ringlets. Sabrina Carpenter also looked fashionable in a hooded dress that draped her body perfectly. The style has quickly become a red carpet staple this awards season, as Kate Moss and Amber Valletta the two sported scarf duds at the WSJ Innovator Awards in November. Elisabeth Debicki, meanwhile, played it cool in a white button down and high-waisted Christian Dior pants. The Crown The star teamed the outfit effortlessly with sheer black tights and black pointed-toe pumps, complete with jeweled ankle straps. Keep scrolling to see the best red carpet moments from the British Fashion Awards 2022:

