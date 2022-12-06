McDonald’s pays tribute to employees with a collection of clothing made from old work uniforms





McDonalds Finland has collaborated with Finnish fashion brand VAIN to create an exclusive clothing collection consisting almost entirely of uniforms used by chain restaurant staff. The designs explore new ways to use old workwear while placing familiar McDonalds employee uniforms in a new and creative context. The campaign was created by NORD DDB. Jimi Vain, a rising designer on the Finnish fashion scene, created a collection consisting of 13 unique looks mostly made from pre-used McDonalds work uniforms. The collection aims to shed light on McDonalds employees who wear the uniform on a daily basis. By creating new and modern designs from the same materials, VAIN attempts to remove the negative associations typically associated with work uniforms in general and evoke a sense of pride among McDonalds staff. As a result, the collection of 13 looks – 27 pieces in total – is exclusively available to McDonald’s Finland employees through an internal raffle. Those interested in an item from the collection are therefore encouraged to apply for a job at McDonald’s Finland. “It’s very impressive how Jimi Vain has managed to take used work uniforms and turn them into an exclusive high fashion collection. Everything we do as a brand in Finland is about increasing the sense of unity among all people. It’s just one expression of that mission, focusing on the fact that our amazing team deserves to be proud of their work and appreciated for the hours they put in.” , says Mats Nystrm, marketing director at McDonalds Finland. Although VAIN and McDonalds might seem like a rather unconventional combination, the project felt very natural from a creative point of view. The collection lives off subtle references to McDonald’s iconic status in popular culture, while respecting the visual identities of both brands. Some of McDonalds most iconic features are incorporated into the collection, such as the red and yellow brand colors, the black and white gingham pattern, as well as the well-known chain restaurant logo.

“When I was first presented with the idea of ​​a McDonalds workwear fashion project, I was immediately intrigued by this function for us. It was accessible to everyone and it was a familiar vibe. Plus it was how close we could get to the global pop culture up there in the north. We spent many evenings and made many memories hanging out in the local McDonalds. In our teenage years explains Jimi Vain, creative director and designer at VAIN.

