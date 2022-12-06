Rita Ora sculpted abs, butt in nude dress and thong in photos

Rita Ora just donned a mesh, form-fitting, nude dress at an event in London, and the look was incredibly strong.

The singer, 32, was sculpted everywhere in the sheer cut, from her toned core to her perfect peachy emoji booty.

Rita loves doing high intensity interval training and has worked with celebrity trainer Jono Castano.

Sometimes you just don’t want to put on millions of layers of clothes before you leave the house in the winter, you want to slip into something that makes you look and feel amazing. Enter Rita Ora.

The 32-year-old singer just stepped out to a birthday party in a next-level nude dress that showed just how strong this superstar really is. Rita donned her hooded bodycon nude dress for the festivities, layering it over bronze pasties and a thong, for maximum effect. The entire look was gorgeous and showed off her seriously toned legs, booty, and core.

Rita liked the look so much, she published two posts on Instagram with photos showing her from the front, back and sides. The first was captioned “+”, while the second included a birthday greeting that read, “Had the best time last night! Happy birthday @vasjmorgan knowing you all these years and seeing you thrive everyday! It’s a blessing! Love you !pictures by @germanlarkin.”

Aaaaand people lost it in the comments. , wrote Irina Shayk. How are you even the real Rita??!?!?!?! someone else intervened. A third simply wrote, “Excuse me,” which seems appropriate in this scenario.

And here’s another look at the fashion moment in case that’s not enough for you:

Rita Ora in nude dress. MEGA // Getty Images

Of course, Rita isn’t afraid to go all out to create the ~ultimate fashion moment.~ She showed off her strong legs in this great ski outfit:

And flashed awesome abs at the MTV EMA:

OK, but how does Rita get so mega-sculpted? The answer is quite simple. She is working very hard on her strength gains. In fact, she does not hide her hard work and has talked about it on social networks. Specifically, Rita works with coach Jono Castano (who too trains Rebel Wilson). Last year she casually gave up video of herself doing chest presses at the gym while maintaining a bridge position on a weight bench like a total boss.

Apparently Rita and Castano do a lot of HIIT workouts, which is a great way to get your heart rate up while getting some serious toning in the process. My philosophy requires recommending a combination of workouts that includes HIIT, stretching and recovery, Castano told The Daily mail.

It’s important to make sure I hit all three areas for a rounded fitness and wellness plan,” he continued. For example, with Rita, we might focus on HIIT cardio training in the first half of the week, then core and upper body. in the middle and lower body at the end.

Rehearsals and performances can also get you seriously sweating. Like, look at Rita and a team of dancers in a studio I’m really going back in October:

Rita also likes to mix things up with Pilates, which is a known core strengthener, and she clearly doesn’t hold back in her workouts. She’ll do side crunches on the Reformer machine like it’s no big deal, and also do other targeted abs workouts. Last year she exhibited some awesome hanging crunches while balancing a dumbbell between her thighsphew!

All that hard work is clearly paying off!