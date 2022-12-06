Alumni Spotlight: John Stembridge – Auburn University Athletics





In the fall of 1947, Auburn announced the creation of its men’s golf program. Throughout the 2022-23 season, we remember and honor the defining moments and exceptional alumni that make up the program’s illustrious 75-year history. Originally from Norcross, Georgia, John Stembridge spent four seasons on the Plains before earning his mechanical engineering degree and landing a job at Apple in California! Q: Why did you choose to pursue your golf career at Auburn? Stembridge: I was lucky enough to attend two recruiting trips to Auburn with football games and all the tailgate experience. That alone was enough to convince me, but Auburn’s excellent engineering program made the decision even easier. Q: How would you describe your college experience in one word? Stembridge: Evolving. Q: What is your fondest memory of your time in Auburn? Stembridge: Playing at the Southern Highlands Intercollegiate in Las Vegas as a rookie. The golf course was amazing and the course was filled with current tour stars. The team stayed at the Luxor Hotel which made the experience unique. Q: What degree did you get and where are you at? Stembridge: I graduated in mechanical engineering. I was an engineer for Apple at the headquarters in Cupertino, California, for almost seven years. My role is the mechanical design of the different parts of Apple products. I was part of the team for the original AirPods, AirPods Max, last generation watch display and other future development programs. I lived in China from 2021 to 2022 as an expat before returning to California. Q: Do you still play golf? How? Stembridge: Yes, I joined the Pasatiempo Golf Club in 2022 and am now the reining club champion. I also participate in amateur events, most recently the NCGA Amateur at Spyglass Hill. I advanced in match play. Q: Besides playing, are you still involved in the game of golf? Stembridge: I worked as a product development engineer at TaylorMade golf from 2014 to 2016. I was responsible for the mechanical design and manufacturing of their clubs. Q: What advice would you give to current and future members of the Auburn golf team? Stembridge: Work hard, but enjoy the journey.

