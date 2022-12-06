Runners start the indoor season strong | Murray State

MURRAY The Murray State Track & Field Women’s Heptathletes opened the season at the Mastodon Multi Invite in Purdue Fort Wayne on Friday.
Jenna Pauly won the event with a new personal best of 3,539 points, 210 points more than her previous best of 3,377 points. She started the event strong by winning the 60m hurdles with a time of 8.90 seconds and went on to win all five events to close out the competition. She set a personal best in the shot put and long jump with a mark of 10.79m and 5.46m, respectively.
Paulys’ performance is ranked fourth in the Top 10 Racer list.
3,323 points in the heptathlon
3,013 points in the heptathlon
60m hurdles (9.80 seconds)
Murray State Athletics kick off the season at John Coughlin Invite on Saturday. The meet was hosted by fellow Missouri Valley Conference member, Illinois State, at the Horton Field House.
Amirr Evans highlighted the weekend by breaking the school record for the 1000m while winning the event with a time of 2:56.50. She won the event by a margin of six seconds and broke the program record by 0.40. Evans maintained a steady pace for 35 seconds before picking up and finishing the final lap in 34.53 seconds.
Other top-five performances on the program came from Kayla Bell and Rachel Hagans. Bell had the third all-time performance in the 600 m, winning the event with a time of 1:33.47. Hagans won the long jump with a mark of 6.01m, jumping third in the program.
Hannah Malone, 60m sprint (7.60 seconds)
Meghan Fletcher, high jump (1.72m)
Jordan Marshall, triple jump (1.32m)
Alyssa Williams, 60m sprint (7.64 seconds)
Faith Bostick, 60m sprint (7.65 seconds)
Amyah Davis, 60m hurdles (8.78 seconds)
Nia Scott, 60m hurdles (8.81 seconds)
LaMiah Campbell, 600m (1:37.06)
Amyah Davis, 60m hurdles (8.78 seconds)
Lucia Herrero-Yanez, 400m (59.86 seconds)
Kayla Bell, 600m (1:33.47)
Amirr Evans, 1000m (2:56.50)
Alyssa Williams, 200m (25.84 seconds)
Brooke Misukonis, pole vault (3.75m)
Rachel Hagans, long jump (6.01m)
Jordan Marshall, triple jump (1.32m)
Meghan Fletcher, high jump (1.72m)