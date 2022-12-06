What future for Grace Wales Bonner?





Grace has achieved a truly unique and tangible balance between European and Pan-African aesthetics in her work. Unique garments combine both Western and African ideas, from their silhouette and fabric to colors and trims, to create new expressions that break down boundaries and allow us to question the future of formality, ceremonies and traditions. cross-cultural conversations through clothing, observes Dan Thawley, editor-in-chief ofA magazine organized bywhose 22nd issue last October was curated by Wales Bonner. Identity is a big theme for Wales Bonner. His award-winning designs draw on styles from decades past as well as his British and Jamaican heritage. Its collections include prints referencing traditional music and photography originating in Burkina Faso, West Africa; T-shirts celebrating the expressive energy of orchestral jazz; cardigans in the red, gold and green colors of the Rastafarian flag; and pieces featuring the work of British-Guyanese artist Frank Bowling. Despite their heavy and sometimes complex subtext, Wales Bonners pieces have commercial appeal, says Sam Kershaw, buying director at Mr Porter, which began selling the brand in February 2022. Wales Bonner is one of our the most innovative and avant-garde designer brands with a strong and contemporary aesthetic. [It] certainly brought a unique story to life for our customers. Those customers include new, younger shoppers as well as retailers’ biggest spenders, who make up nearly a quarter of the sales mix, he says. The brand has seen a very positive response in its first two seasons, with the third just arriving. The US remains the biggest market for Wales Bonner at Mr Porter, with knitwear and sweatshirts showing the best overall performance. He adds: The Unity cashmere sweater and the percussion and symphony tracksuit are both top sellers. Read more Life after Yeezy Gap: Mowalola’s grand Parisian entrance The Nigerian-born fashion designer is hosting a spring-summer 2023 show in Paris, her first step after leaving Yeezy Gap. She says Business in vogue what she learned from Kanye West and why she is launching in Paris with a New Balance collaboration. Color and pattern are a key element of Wales Bonners menswear pieces, which range from tailoring to sportswear. In June 2018, she launched a line dedicated to women’s fashion, and in 2019 she picked up the pace of cross-disciplinary projects, working on partnerships with Dior and Adidas for curated exhibitions, such as A Time for New Dreams, curated at the Serpentine Gallery in London. and pay homage to the generations of literary figures whose work she had studied. Also that year, Meghan Markle appeared in her first official portrait with Prince Harry and their newborn son wearing a sleeveless white tuxedo dress by Wales Bonner, helping to make the brand more visible to a wider audience. wide.

