Metaverse Fashion Week Returns Spring 2023 to Highlight

NEW YORK, 06 Dec. 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Decentralized largest user-owned and operated virtual social world, today announced the return of Metaverse Fashion Week (MVFW) to be held from March 28-31, 2023, concluding the Spring/Summer Fashion season on the virtual catwalks. Launched by Decentralized and UNXDa leading immersive art and culture platform, in collaboration with the Spatial and MORE metaverses, MVFW23 invites the global community to experience the latest advances in metaverse interoperability and digital mode.

At the inaugural Metaverse Fashion Week 2022 earlier this year, Decentraland welcomed over 108,000 people who explored the burgeoning world of Wearables and digital fashion at Europe’s premier digital fashion event. year. Iconic luxury brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Tommy Hilfiger, Selfridges, Guo Pei, Paco Rabanne and dozens of others have graced the metaverse with their historical flair and technological visions of what digital fashion looks like, and a insight into how this new sector of the economy will evolve. Traditional fashion houses and new digital fashion brands combined created over 165,000 free Wearables during this year’s MVFW.

I’m incredibly honored to lead the second annual Metaverse Fashion Week and can’t wait to show the world what has grown since the last time we showcased the Metaverse Fashion Revolution on a big stage. . In the span of a year, we’ve shown the world one of the strongest and most obvious use cases for metaverse fashion still digital. After all, we don’t all want to look like boring copies of the same avatar in our digital lives. Just like in the real world, we all want to individualize and organize the personal aesthetic we are known for, said Dr. Giovanna Graziosi Casimiro, Metaverse Fashion Week Manager.

The curatorial theme of MVFW23 is future heritage, a challenge to connect the next generation of designers and traditional fashion designers, showing the potential of fashion to connect realities and worlds. The event shines a light on the fashion industry today, delivering a diversity of aesthetics across metaverses, connecting innovation with tradition and looking back at fashion’s great moments to build the future. .

Metaverse Fashion Week is a hot time for digital fashion where brands and consumers can experience the future of fashion. MVFW is a direct extension of UNXD’s mission to bridge the gap between the real world and the metaverse. After our successful first season with Decentraland, we are excited to expand the MVFW platform together to encompass additional metaverses, said Shashi Menon, co-founder and CEO of UNXD.

Interoperability: Builders and pioneers make it possible

Decentraland will partner with Spatial and OVER to bring the next generation of interoperability to life in an open and free metaverse. In the same way that New York Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week are not limited to one type of aesthetic or one type of fabric, MVFW is expanding to invite digital fashion builders to consider the potential infinity of interoperable metaverses in which one can bring one Portable to another with ease.

What to expect:

Miami Fashion Week will be the first globally recognized fashion week from the CFDA to participate in Metaverse Fashion Week with a special activation and runway shows on the roof of L’Atelier de MIAFW in the Luxury Fashion District. On December 2, Megan Kasper hosted the grand opening of L’Atelier des MIAFW at Decentraland and livestreamed the private event, hosted by Dr. Graziosi Casimiro.

Working with high-end fashion names, Phygicode presents itself as a consortium specialized in luxury and hybrid solutions for fashion bringing together partners and brands at the event.

Threedium will return with its pioneering 3D/AR commerce engine that will power its own luxury mall, enabling a connected commerce infrastructure for brands to create and share personalized wearable devices and augmented reality experiences.

Boson – the decentralized commerce protocol will expand their participation by allowing brands to sell physical and phygital items in the metaverse as tradable NFTs. Once tokenized, NFTs redeemable by Boson can be traded, held, gifted, or exchanged for the physical item.

DRESSX, the largest metacloset for digital apparel, AR looks and fashion NFTs, is an official partner of the event and will welcome brands who wish to explore their unique AR components.

Curator David Cash and his Cash Labs team will return to showcase and produce experiences for an array of established fashion brands and exciting new digital native creators in Decentraland and beyond.

In addition to Cash, to support the growing ecosystem of designers, Decentraland is establishing an advisory board of curators to select designers who will participate in the next edition of the event, including the Institute of Digital Fashion (IODF) , Fashion3 by MAD Global , House of Web3 and The Manufacturer. With the help of these curators, a new plaza will be built, showcasing the new horizons of digital fashion and disruptive activations.

Luxury Returns to the Metaverse: Catwalks, Supermodels and IRL Fashion Week

Inside Decentraland, MVFW will return to the Luxury Fashion District where several brands will launch new digital collections inside the Fashion Arena on the catwalk. Back in this district, fashion houses and internationally recognized brands will be announced in early January.

New features and activations:

Decentraland makes it easier than ever for brands to participate and build the metaverse with the addition of self-service tools to create Wearables and Emotes, and the new feature that allows brands to rent land for specific time periods. . This facilitates easy and reliable access to land through the Decentralands smart contract marketplace.

Organized by Decentraland Foundation and Luxury NFT Marketplace UNXD , MVFW Lux will showcase luxury fashion houses in a stunning environment hosted across the Luxury Fashion District (Metaverse Group) and adjacent Plaza. Experiences will include runway shows, exclusive Wearable collections, immersive 3D/AR web experiences, pop-up stores, the introduction of the first physical fashion week in the Metaverse, and a closing performance.

, will showcase luxury fashion houses in a stunning environment hosted across the Luxury Fashion District (Metaverse Group) and adjacent Plaza. Experiences will include runway shows, exclusive Wearable collections, immersive 3D/AR web experiences, pop-up stores, the introduction of the first physical fashion week in the Metaverse, and a closing performance. The novelty of the 2023 timetable is MVFW Neo , designed to support and celebrate the next generation of digital designers. Working with digital pioneering companies, Decentraland has selected a number of up-and-coming digital fashion designers and physical designers to develop their work and designs within the Web3 space.

, designed to support and celebrate the next generation of digital designers. Working with digital pioneering companies, Decentraland has selected a number of up-and-coming digital fashion designers and physical designers to develop their work and designs within the Web3 space. Not only will new fashion designers be introduced, but the first official MVFW model will be introduced: Tangpoko, a DCL community member deeply involved in fashion and pop culture within the Web3 space, will be the main model this season. .

Additionally, MVFW will present a runway show featuring Barth, the winner of season two of “The Hype” on HBO Max. As part of the Next Generation initiative, the event will feature an exclusive DCL wearable collection created by the Season Two winner during his Metaverse debut.

Join Decentraland on the next episode of Metaverse Fashion Week by pre-registering here . Follow Decentraland on Twitter and the event hashtag, #MVFW23, and join our Discord to learn more. For fashion brands, designers and retailers interested in participating in MVFW23, please feel free to apply through this form .

About Decentraland

Launched in 2020, Decentraland is a virtual social world powered by the Ethereum blockchain and the first decentralized metaverse. Within the Decentraland platform, users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications, as well as socialize and attend a wide range of daily community events. Decentraland is unique in that it is owned, created and governed by the people who use it every day. Through Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), users can submit proposals and even apply for grants for the community to vote on.

About UNXD

UNXD brings iconic luxury and culture to the Metaverse. Created by the team behind leading international editions of Vogue and WIRED, UNXD partners with the world’s leading luxury brands to create products and experiences crypto-natively. Each brand is part of an expanding ecosystem for luxury digital assets. UNXD’s pioneering collections with Dolce & Gabbana, 2021s Collezione Genesi and 2022s DGFamily, have generated nearly 10,000 ETH and are widely considered a catalyst for the fashion NFT movement.

About Space

Spatial powers your world in Web3. Deliver visually stunning spaces that are accessible and easy to use, whether on the web, on mobile or in virtual reality. In Spatial, users can customize a virtual space and gather for NFT exhibitions, musical performances, parades, lectures, live events, watch parties and more. And it only takes a few clicks to configure your space or register. Spatial was founded in 2016 with the goal of designing high-quality 3D spaces for collaboration and community.

About OVER

OVER is a cutting-edge AR platform powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. OVER enables users with a mobile device or smart glasses to experience personalized augmented reality interactive experiences in the real world. Committed to cross-platform interoperability, OVER supports real-time augmented reality capabilities, AI avatar motion-captured interactions, and hyper-realistic NFT assets that will eventually be transmissible between metaverses.

