Teacher student gets a dress code from her principal for her work attire

A student teacher has revealed how she was disciplined by her headmaster after wearing a white dress to work.

Alison Mutarelli, 21, from Delaware, took ICT Tac she was “embarrassed” when her white above-the-knee dress and long black cardigan were called out by her superior.

In a clip she shared online, she explained, “I had a dress code at school today. I was a student teacher and my partner and I wore robes and the principal told us to dress for the jobs we wanted.

“So now I’m extremely embarrassed and I don’t know what to wear to teach students.”

Alison then went through a series of outfit choices she would have comfortably worn to work, but said she doubted her decisions.

The first was a floral dress which she said was “nice and long but it’s tight.”

Desperate, she said, “I don’t know if it would fit or not but I think it’s super cute”, concluding “I don’t think I can wear it”.

Alison then showed off a flowing green gingham dress with puff sleeves, a cropped lilac sweater vest over a short sleeve shirt and an oversized white shirt tucked into black pants.

Analyzing her style, she said: “I don’t know if it felt inappropriate or not and I’m literally so stressed out.”

She ended the video with a plea for help, saying, “I kind of thought we had a pretty chill dress code, but I guess not.”

“I don’t know what to do and if anyone has any suggestions let me know.”

TikTok users flocked to offer their support with one user commenting, “This is why we are losing good people!” Nothing wrong with any of the outfits.

Another added: “I’ve worn the first dress you taught many times over the past two years.”

Teachers offered advice in the comments, with one saying, “I’m a teacher – the length is good, it’s more than likely the neck line and the low cut/open back.

“I usually make t-shirt dresses.”

One added a red flag emoji, adding: ‘not a school you want to work for’.

Another wrote: ‘Not accepting a job from a manager worried about your perfectly perfect outfits is a gesture of power. Don’t let them win.

But Alison is not the first teacher to reveal that she was coded by a fellow teacher at school.

Meimei, who goes by @meimonstaa on social media, shared a number of videos earlier this year documenting what she wears to work, including offensive outfits and commenters are outraged at her in the name, arguing that ‘There’s nothing wrong with her clothing choices and she’s just being targeted because she’s young.