Teacher student gets a dress code from her principal for her work attire
A 21-year-old student teacher reveals the outfits she got with a dress code at school – but do you think there’s something wrong with her wardrobe?
- Teacher Alison Mutarelli, 21, of Delaware, was disciplined for work attire
- Said after wearing white dress to school she was ‘dress code’ by principal
- The student teacher then reviewed the outfits she felt were appropriate
- She said she was ’embarrassed’ and ‘stressed’ and sought advice online
A student teacher has revealed how she was disciplined by her headmaster after wearing a white dress to work.
Alison Mutarelli, 21, from Delaware, took ICT Tac she was “embarrassed” when her white above-the-knee dress and long black cardigan were called out by her superior.
In a clip she shared online, she explained, “I had a dress code at school today. I was a student teacher and my partner and I wore robes and the principal told us to dress for the jobs we wanted.
“So now I’m extremely embarrassed and I don’t know what to wear to teach students.”
Alison Mutarelli, 21, a student teacher from the United States, said she was dressed down by the principal for wearing a white dress and a long black cardigan
Alison then went through a series of outfit choices she would have comfortably worn to work, but said she doubted her decisions.
The first was a floral dress which she said was “nice and long but it’s tight.”
Desperate, she said, “I don’t know if it would fit or not but I think it’s super cute”, concluding “I don’t think I can wear it”.
Alison then showed off a flowing green gingham dress with puff sleeves, a cropped lilac sweater vest over a short sleeve shirt and an oversized white shirt tucked into black pants.
Alison said she was 'embarrassed' and 'stressed' by the incident and posted a video asking for other outfits she previously thought were appropriate
Analyzing her style, she said: “I don’t know if it felt inappropriate or not and I’m literally so stressed out.”
She ended the video with a plea for help, saying, “I kind of thought we had a pretty chill dress code, but I guess not.”
“I don’t know what to do and if anyone has any suggestions let me know.”
TikTok users flocked to offer their support with one user commenting, “This is why we are losing good people!” Nothing wrong with any of the outfits.
Alison also tried on different tops and ended the video by asking for advice saying she "didn't know what to do"
Another added: “I’ve worn the first dress you taught many times over the past two years.”
Teachers offered advice in the comments, with one saying, “I’m a teacher – the length is good, it’s more than likely the neck line and the low cut/open back.
“I usually make t-shirt dresses.”
One added a red flag emoji, adding: ‘not a school you want to work for’.
TikTok users flocked to offer their support with one user commenting that 'this is why we are losing good people'
Another wrote: ‘Not accepting a job from a manager worried about your perfectly perfect outfits is a gesture of power. Don’t let them win.
But Alison is not the first teacher to reveal that she was coded by a fellow teacher at school.
Meimei, who goes by @meimonstaa on social media, shared a number of videos earlier this year documenting what she wears to work, including offensive outfits and commenters are outraged at her in the name, arguing that ‘There’s nothing wrong with her clothing choices and she’s just being targeted because she’s young.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
