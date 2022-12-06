Julia Roberts wore a dress covered in photos of George Clooney’s face





Julia Roberts honored her friend George Clooney by wearing a dress covered in photos of the actor.

Roberts wore the Moschino dress to the Kennedy Center Honors event in Washington, DC on Sunday.

Clooney and several others were recognized for their lifetime achievement at the ceremony. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> Thank you for your registration! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go.



download app

Julia Roberts wore her heart on her sleeve on Sunday when she donned a dress covered in photos of her longtime friend George Clooney at the Kennedy Center Honors event in Washington, DC. The dress was custom designed for her by Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott. from an Instagram post by actress Elizabeth Stewart’s stylist. The dress featured images of the actor throughout his career, such as his role in “ER” and his polka-dot cover for W Magazine’s December 2013 issue art, in various gold frames. Roberts teamed the red carpet look with a cropped black blazer and silver jewelry. Julia Roberts at the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, DC on December 4, 2022.

Greg Allen/Invision/AP



Roberts appeared to be wearing a different outfit than a reception for Kennedy Center honorees hosted by President Joe Biden earlier in the evening; photos taken on Sunday show the actress dressed in a sleek black outfit with shiny lapels in the East Room of the White House ahead of the ceremony. Julia Roberts and Matt Damon attend a reception for the Kennedy Center Honorees at the White House on December 4, 2022.

Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images



Stewart and representatives for Roberts did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment. Clooney was honored at Sunday’s event alongside musician Gladys Knight, singer-songwriter Amy Grant, songwriter Tania Len and U2 band members Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. at the event. The actor has been recognized for his long acting career and his philanthropic work. Roberts and Clooney are longtime friends, with Clooney tell people in 2016 that they first met on the set of the 2001 heist film “Ocean’s Eleven.” Most recently, the pair starred in “Ticket to Paradise,” a 2022 romantic comedy about a divorced couple who team up to sabotage their daughter’s wedding. George Clooney and Julia Roberts at the Critics’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California on January 9, 2006.

Chris Polk/FilmMagic



The famous pals are known to poke fun at each other on set and prank each other. In a October interview with Good Day Chicago’s Jake HamiltonRoberts revealed that she saved Clooney in her phone as “Batman.” “It’s very hard for me to just be nice because she’ll get me later,” Clooney said of Roberts in a speech at the 2013 BAFTA Britannia Awards, according to New York Daily News. “But (she’s) just an amazing mother, amazing wife and really, really good friend.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insider.com/julia-roberts-george-clooney-face-gown-photos-2022-12 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos