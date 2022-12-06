Men’s soccer club wins consolation bracket at national tournament in Round Rock, Texas

From November 17-19, William and Mary Mens Club Soccer competed in Round Rock, Texas at the National Intramural and Recreational Sports Association Soccer National Championships. The tribe has played in the Men’s Championship with 24 college club soccer teams from across the United States. Finishing the tournament as consolation champions, the team left Texas with three wins, two draws, and one loss, ending their season with a final record of 13-5-2.

From their regional tournament in Greenville, North Carolina, to Austin, the team kept hearing the same frustrated whispered question: who even are William and Mary? With the smallest student body of any national championship team, playing without a coach, and being one of the few competitive schools to also have a men’s Division I varsity football team, the tribe played with a burning desire to prove their name.

We had a few guys who started counting all the times people walked by and said, who are you guys? left-back graduate student Jason Kline said.

Referring to their Cinderella story, junior goaltender Finlay Dodds noted that spirit helps them stay motivated and works to the detriment of their opponent. Dodds is part of the club’s squad for the 2022-23 school year as an exchange student from the University of Edinburgh.

We accept that, Dodds said. I think we know other teams will look down on us because we weren’t like a big school. Games won before they start half the time because people just don’t give us credit.

The underdogs certainly came out hungry for their club’s first chance at a domestic title. The Tribe faced Michigan State in their first game of the group stage. Shaking off rust and jet lag, the Tribe went down 2-0 early in the first half to the Spartans. The early setback was often a common theme for the Tribe throughout the season, as they dropped early goals in regionals against Central Florida and Florida but came back to win both games. Senior captain and central striker Bjorn Shockey described the motivation behind the teams’ comeback mentality.

It’s about camaraderie, Shockey said. Were a social club because we spend a lot of time together outside of football. So it’s really good that no one likes to yell at themselves and there’s no toxicity. Everyone’s just like, okay, were down, weren’t going to argue, were just going to come back and it’s going to be a lot sweeter when we get the result.

With a first header from Kline from a corner kick by sophomore midfielder Sam Grove and a second goal from sophomore midfielder Daniel Carter, the Tribe eventually tied the Spartans 2-2 at the end of the 80 minutes. Junior striker chairman Sam Passodelis spoke about the change in emotion throughout the game.

Part of me, I think, wasn’t really ready to play. I had a stomach ache at the start of this match because I was nervous. After the first 20 minutes I started to play a lot better because I was like, we’re here. We are here like all the other teams. We deserve to be here. I think we honestly topped Michigan State for the next 60 minutes,” Passodelis said.

After Michigan State, the tribe faced their next and final group stage opponent, Minnesota. Without a men’s varsity team and with a coaching staff that includes Alan Merrick, a former West Bromwich Albion, England U-18 national team and American professional player, the Minnesota Gophers gave the tribe a tough game. Against Minnesota, the Tribe put up a tough fight in the first half leaving just one goal, but a demoralizing second half allowed the Tribe to close out the group stage with a 4-0 loss to the Gophers. The Gophers placed second in the entire tournament, falling to Brigham Young 2-1 in the championship game. With the loss, the tribe fell into consolation range by goal differential.

As they progressed through the consolation bracket, the tribe took on Colorado, James Madison and Southern California. In their first game against Colorado, the tribe lost early by a first-half goal. However, an early goal from Passodelis, followed by another from second Tim Llewellyn, propelled the Tribe to a 2-1 win over the Buffaloes. Junior captain, centre-back Nate Hillman noted his team’s resilience.

The mental determination of the team is something I’ve never been a part of before. No matter the score or how much time is left, no one gives up, Hillman said.

With that victory under their belt, the tribe then faced JMU for the third time this season. At 8:00 a.m. in 35-degree freezing rain, the tribe earned their unbeaten season record against JMU. In a tough and tough game, rookie Jarrett Haft scored to hand the tribe a 1-0 win. Naturally, the two Virginia schools have a bit of a rivalry. Not only do the tribe own three of JMU’s four season losses, but the two teams also play with a very different style.

JMU is a particularly physical team. There are a lot of these bigger guys and we are kind of a smaller, faster and maybe more technical team. And so when we play them, it gets really choppy and physical, Shockey said.

When the Tribe prepared to face Southern California in the consolation final, the weather had different plans as the game fell apart and both teams were declared the consolation champions.

It was just awesome to finish with a win, Hillman said. I think we’ve all probably played a lot of football in our lives, but it’s probably been one of the most amazing teams, the most amazing seasons I’ve ever been in.

During the regular season, the tribe played at other Virginia schools in their division, including Virginia, Virginia Tech, JMU, Virginia Commonwealth, Radford, Lynchburg, Old Dominion, and Christopher Newport. The tribe clinched their spot in the regional tournament with a general offer. The tribe has played in Region II with other state teams from Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

The Tribe started the regional tournament by tying Virginia Tech 0-0 with a clutch save from Dodds on a penalty in the final minutes of the game, then lost to Auburn 3-1. The team had to beat the UFC in their final round of the group stage and Auburn had to lose to Virginia Tech for the tribe to advance. The two games were played simultaneously on neighboring courts.

We conceded a goal in the first five minutes of the game, Passodelis said. We were like, okay, this season is over or whatever. But then I think something that propelled us was, I don’t know about you guys, but I heard Virginia Tech score on the other court, and I was like okay, like let’s go .

Also, like, UCF was talking a lot about slamming, Hillman added.

Freshman Raphael Espinoza scored the opening goal against UCF just before the halftime whistle.

It was a great goal that I remember, it was almost like, okay, it was the greatest goal in our club’s history, and then like the next one, Passodelis said with a smile. In the second half we really, really fought and Ted Zhang scored like a howler. It was outside the box in the top corner and everyone went crazy.

With junior Zhang’s goal, the Tribe ousted UCF 2-1, while Virginia Tech beat Auburn and sent the Tribe to the playoff round. After defeating JMU 1-0 and Florida 2-1, the tribe lost 5-1 in the final to Region II titan North Carolina Chapel Hill. With the loss to the Tar Heels, the tribe retired second place in the North Carolina Regional tournament, ultimately sending them to Texas.

Throughout their twenty games this fall, the Tribe came away with a special team bond that led Hillman to describe his teammates as brothers. Their team trip to Texas’ largest indoor water park and dinner at Burros Tex Mex Bar and Grille were some of Passodeliss’ favorite memories among Nationals. When Dodds talked about the difference between football in Edinburgh and football in the United States, Kline shared one of the funniest moments of the season which happened in their first game against CNU.

Okay you can curse when you play here but you can’t curse people and you really shouldn’t shout it and I guess in Scotland that’s not how it usually works, a laughed Kline. So our first game is like a minor missed call or something, it wasn’t that bad, and Finlays in goal was just yelling bloody murder at the ref.

Dodds laughed and added his appreciation for the team.

Especially for me coming here this year and going to tryouts, the boys have been so good at welcoming me and really making me feel part of the team,” Dodds said. And we have a really good core of guys who would love to do anything for each other, and I think that’s why we’ve been so successful.

Junior Ryan Schwartz shared his experience with the club throughout his college years.

So Sam, Nate and I joined the soccer club, that was the first club I think we all joined, when we came here as freshmen during COVID. So we were all separated with masks. I think if you said that from there to go to Texas to play football is just such a big leap from where we were two years ago, that if you ask one of us, I don’t think we would have ever expected it, Schwartz said.

Shockey, a senior who suffered a month-long hip injury last spring, was particularly grateful to the club and team this year.

I have a real appreciation for the organization and I really think that looking forward to the years and seasons to come, the younger guys have a very good chance of continuing to compete for Nationals and compete in Nationals. I hope next year you will write about them winning the contest or at least competing to win, Shockey said.

To donate to the William and Mary Mens Club Soccer fundraiser for their trip to the NIRSA National Soccer Championships, use this GoFundMe link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-wm-club-soccer-pay-for-our-trip-to-nationals?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1