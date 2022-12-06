15 best perfumes for men that last a long time

There are many factors to consider before selecting the best perfumes for men. For starters, they need to be durable. Next, the scent should be strong and masculine, but not overpowering or foul. In other words, he has to find the perfect balance. Then there’s the fact that men, for the most part, are terrible buyers and most of them don’t even do the proper research before choosing a perfume.

This is where we come in. We decided not only to do the research for you, but also to select the best fragrances for men that deserve a place in your collection. But before that, let’s dive into the history of perfumes and the necessary prerequisites for choosing a perfume.

History of perfumes

Like most words in the English language, the word “perfume” can also find its origin in Latin, in the word “perfumare” to be precise. ‘Perfumare’ can roughly be translated as “to smoke through”. The art of making perfumes is believed to date back to ancient Egypt, China, as well as the Indus Valley Civilization. In 2003, it is believed that the oldest perfumes in the world were discovered in Cyprus. These date back 4000 years, which can give us all a rough estimate of how old the history of perfumes is.

How to choose a perfume for men?

The first thing to keep in mind before choosing a perfume are the notes. Each perfume has three types of notes – top notes, middle notes and base notes. Base notes tend to be the most important in the long term because they usually last the longest, while top notes have the most impact in the short term because they tend to overpower the other notes for the 5 to first 15 minutes. Some examples of popular top notes include lemon, basil, rose, and lavender, while sought-after middle notes are jasmine, cinnamon, and lemongrass. For base notes, vanilla, amber, and musk (especially for men) are popular choices.

Here are the best perfumes for men