15 best perfumes for men that last a long time
There are many factors to consider before selecting the best perfumes for men. For starters, they need to be durable. Next, the scent should be strong and masculine, but not overpowering or foul. In other words, he has to find the perfect balance. Then there’s the fact that men, for the most part, are terrible buyers and most of them don’t even do the proper research before choosing a perfume.
This is where we come in. We decided not only to do the research for you, but also to select the best fragrances for men that deserve a place in your collection. But before that, let’s dive into the history of perfumes and the necessary prerequisites for choosing a perfume.
History of perfumes
Like most words in the English language, the word “perfume” can also find its origin in Latin, in the word “perfumare” to be precise. ‘Perfumare’ can roughly be translated as “to smoke through”. The art of making perfumes is believed to date back to ancient Egypt, China, as well as the Indus Valley Civilization. In 2003, it is believed that the oldest perfumes in the world were discovered in Cyprus. These date back 4000 years, which can give us all a rough estimate of how old the history of perfumes is.
How to choose a perfume for men?
The first thing to keep in mind before choosing a perfume are the notes. Each perfume has three types of notes – top notes, middle notes and base notes. Base notes tend to be the most important in the long term because they usually last the longest, while top notes have the most impact in the short term because they tend to overpower the other notes for the 5 to first 15 minutes. Some examples of popular top notes include lemon, basil, rose, and lavender, while sought-after middle notes are jasmine, cinnamon, and lemongrass. For base notes, vanilla, amber, and musk (especially for men) are popular choices.
Here are the best perfumes for men
01
Calvin Klein Be EDT 100ml
If there’s one thing men love buying from Calvin Klein (besides underwear, of course), it’s their fragrances. So it probably shouldn’t surprise anyone to see our top pick come from the Calvin Klein catalog. Available in a sleek black bottle, ‘Be’ is one of their best offerings as it blends the fragrant notes of bergamot, juniper berry and mandarin, with the floral delights of lavender and magnolia. The base notes of sandalwood beautifully complement the other notes to create an intoxicating scent.
02
Calvin Klein Eternity EDT for Men 100ml
No, we’re not done with Calvin Klein fragrances yet. If ‘Be’ offers the perfect mix of elegant scents and floral notes, ‘Eternity’ offers a more tropical aroma. Think of it as “Be’s” more vibrant cousin. With refreshing sage and galbanum top notes and moss base notes, this fragrance is an excellent choice for today’s contemporary man.
Pro tip: Wear it on a date.
03
Giorgio Armani Acqua Di Gio EDP 75ml
Another high-end brand that needs no introduction is Giorgio Armani. Their fragrances for men have stood the test of time and tend to find many takers. “Acqua Di Gio” from their catalog happens to be one of their best offerings and should be in every man’s fragrance collection. The fragrance uses powerful mineral sea notes that give it its signature masculine scent.
04
Tom Ford Ombre Leather Perfume 50ml
It is often said that when in doubt, always opt for a Tom Ford fragrance. In this case, ‘Ombre Leather’ by Tom Ford is the scent you can rely on if you want to leave a positive (and lasting!) impression wherever you go. The scent is infused with warm, spicy notes of black leather, violet flower, and jasmine flower that come together to deliver a distinctly masculine scent that isn’t overpowering.
05
DIOR Sauvage Eau De Parfum 60ml
There is a tendency to mistakenly believe that Dior is a brand that mainly targets women. In fact, Dior’s catalog is also home to some of the most stylish and fashion-forward menswear and accessories. This also goes for their fragrance collection, one of our favorites of which is ‘Sauvage’. According to Dior, the inspiration behind the fragrance came from the visual of a desert at dusk. This is also represented in the stunning bottle (with shades of blue) that this perfume comes in. The top notes of bergamot and the base notes of vanilla also blend perfectly.
06
ZARA MAN SILVER + GOLD set 100 ml
The best thing about Zara men’s fragrances is that they offer the best of both worlds. Not only are you wearing a bold and long-lasting fragrance, but you can also do so without having to spend a lot. Zara’s perfumes are relatively affordable, so you’ll get what you pay for. That’s precisely the case with this Zara Man ‘Silver’ and Man ‘Gold’ combo set that offers two amazing men’s fragrances for the price of one.
07
Wild Stone Edge Perfume for Men 50ml
Sticking with the theme of affordable shopping, ‘Edge’ by Wild Stone is another one of those fragrances that offers a lot of value for your money. Wild Stone as a brand is synonymous with deodorants and perfumes, so there is something to be said for their expertise in making these perfumes. “Edge” does not go against this trend because its mixture of top notes (lemon, artemisia), middle notes (ginger, navy) and base notes (cedarwood, amber) is a work of magical alchemy.
08
Hugo Boss Man Eau De Toilette 75ml
Yet another one of those brands that really needs no introduction, Hugo Boss is a tried and true name when it comes to fragrances for men. ‘Man’ is one of their signature scents, although the name might be a bit too pronounced for a masculine-scented fragrance. It features base notes of moss, sandalwood and vetiver, middle notes of jasmine, cedarwood and lavender, and top notes of pine needles, basil and cedar (again ). Looking at all of these ingredients, it’s safe to say that what you have here is a bold, long-lasting spicy scent. A total winner.
You can’t have a list compiling the best fragrances for men without mentioning BVLGARI. ‘Aqva’ is one of their newer fragrances which has become very popular among men. According to BVLGARI, this fragrance evokes the power of the sea, the inspiration of which is also reflected in the aqua blue bottle. With notes of tangerine, orange, santolina lavender and posidonia seaweed (sticking to the theme of the ocean), this scent is intoxicating.
ten
Davidoff Cool Water Eau De Toilette for Men 75ml
Keeping with the theme of oceanic and aquatic notes, “Cool Water” by Davidoff is another such fragrance infused with refreshing notes. In this case, those notes include citrus and moss. Whether you’re heading to a party, dinner, or just hitting the club, a few puffs of this exotic scent will do you good.
11
Jimmy Choo Man EDF 50ml
It’s understandable that when you first think of Jimmy Choo, you probably think of women’s shoes. After all, the iconic brand is known for its signature shoes. Nevertheless, you would be surprised to know that it also has amazing fragrances for men in its catalog. “Man” is one such offering, although, much like the Zara and Hugo Boss fragrances on our list, the name gets zero points for creativity. With earthy and woody notes of amber, this scent is sure to leave a lasting impression.
12
The Man Company Blue 120ml
With a name like “The Man Company”, you can be assured that the fragrances in their catalog will meet your needs. ‘Blue’ is one of the brand’s most popular offerings, and one that happens to be budget-friendly too. This long-lasting scent will deliver up to 1000 sprays and includes notes of bergamot, lavender and basil. What’s not to like?
13
JAGUAR Men Classic Black Eau De Toilette 40ml
There’s a lot to love about JAGUAR’s ‘Classic Black’ fragrance. For starters, the sleek black bottle that sports the brand’s signature design doesn’t disappoint. The fragrance is also a winner, with notes of oriental wood, nutmeg, cardamom and cedarwood blending together seamlessly. If you pay attention to the ingredients, you can deduce that this perfume is also quite musky. The price is also relatively affordable.
14
GUESS Men 1981 Pour Homme EDF 100ml
With top notes of violet leaves and Italian bergamot, middle notes of cedarwood and lychee, and base notes of olibanum oil and pure musk, ‘GUESS 1981’ is a fragrance that is truly a class apart. It’s the type of fragrance you wear effortlessly when heading out to a social gathering like a party or a get-together with friends.
15
Mr Burberry EDF 100ml
They say leave the best for last. While we love all the scents on our list, there’s something special about ‘Mr. Burberry’. From the iconic bottle with the signature bow tie to the powerful fusion of classic British fragrances, this long-lasting scent is in a class of its own.
(Main and feature photo: Courtesy of Pexels)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Answer: First, don’t apply perfume to your clothes. You need to apply it to your skin to get the best results. Also, don’t rub it on your skin, but instead spray it on your pulse points like the inside of your wrists and behind your ears.
Answer: Some brands that offer the best unisex fragrances are Calvin Klein, Zara, Guess, and Dior.
Answer: Although there are no specific notes that men should avoid as most perfumes feature a mixture of various notes, certain notes are usually predominant in perfumes for men. So look for musk, sandalwood, vetiver, cedarwood, lavender, and mint in men’s fragrances.
Answer: There is no rule that says men can’t wear floral fragrances. In fact, many men’s perfumes contain floral notes.
Answer: Apply it after taking a shower and make sure you spray it on your skin and not on your clothes. Targeting pulse points is also recommended.
Answer: The main difference is their longevity. Since colognes have a lower concentration of fragrance oils than perfumes, they don’t last as long.
