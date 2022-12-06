Kate Middleton wore a green dress and the internet had a blast





Kate Middleton is a royal who’s making headlines with her various outfits – but a recent (and very green) dress caught the internet’s attention for a different reason. The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall in Boston on December 2, which celebrates environmental contributions and five prize winners are awarded $1 million to continue their work. On the ‘green’ carpet, Kate was on-theme as she wore a green off-the-shoulder dress and kept things sustainable by praising the dress. Register to our free weekly Indy100 newsletter Although on Twitter, the big talking point about the dress was how much fun people will have making alterations to the dress due to the color practically making Kate green screen. “This outfit choice just highlights that her stylist doesn’t understand the internet,” wrote one worried user, and many agreed that the tweet received more than 150,000 likes. A viral tweet noted how people would meme Kate’s bright green dress Twitter/Annie_Wu_22 Another person added how the stylists put Kater “in the ultimate meme toolbox.” Another also pointed out the meme potential of the outfit Twitter/Television Soon people were showing off their creativity by posting fun edits which included: the viral yellow and gold/blue and black dress. Lots of fun changes to Kate’s green dress have surfaced online Twitter/MsCoolForLyfe A skeleton… Lots of fun changes to Kate’s green dress have surfaced online Twitter/wiseardua A member of the royal family in a baked bean robe – perhaps one of the most British things you’ll see. Lots of fun changes to Kate’s green dress have surfaced online Twitter/plntseriakiller All kinds of licorice… Lots of fun changes to Kate’s green dress have surfaced online Twitter/quinneforreal Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new Netflix documentary – don’t think it was Kate’s intention to promote the new series… Lots of fun changes to Kate’s green dress have surfaced online Twitter/pedavis322 You’ve heard of the Three Lions on a shirt… here’s a Kate with her edited dress of England’s Bobby Moore lifting the World Cup trophy in 1966. Lots of fun changes to Kate’s green dress have surfaced online Twitter/Beaumxntt Here is proof that the dress can be changed to any color as it then displayed a picture of the late Princess Diana in her famous revenge dress. Avo on toast anyone? Lots of fun changes to Kate’s green dress have surfaced online Twitter/TheJessFears It wouldn’t be a meme, without Rick Astley’s classic I will never abandon you… Kate isn’t the only royal to have fallen victim to sporty green-triggered internet memes – even the late queen saw her outfit change to a pepperoni pizza in this instance. Even the queen has already become a meme by wearing green Twitter/D_Carol2 Give your opinion on our topical democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help push this article up the indy100 rankings.

