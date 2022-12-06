The 2022 Kennedy Center Honors fashion looks ranged from glam to comedic





It's a busy December for President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. Last week, the two hosted the White House State Dinner and on Sunday, Dec. 4, they, along with distinguished guests, celebrated the 45th Kennedy Center Honors. The event, held at the Kennedy Center Opera House, celebrated artists for their contributions to American culture and honorees included George Clooney, Gladys Knight and rock band U2. For the lucky few celebrities who attended the event, they wore their best fashion looks to the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony. First there was Amal Clooney, who came to support her husband. She walked the red carpet in a dazzling Valentino dress. Also in Georges' corner cheering him on was his good friend and fellow actress Julia Roberts. For the special night, she wore a hilarious and stunning Moschino dress that featured photos of George throughout his career. Note the framed picture of George's days on IS there really was no better way to celebrate your best friend than with this dress. Meanwhile, Dr. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stood out in gorgeous custom dresses by Monique Lhuillier and Vera Wang, respectively, while mingling with guests at the event. Take a closer look at everyone's outfits, ahead. President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images The president looked dapper in a classic black suit while Dr. Biden shone in a bespoke Monique Lhuillier black lace and midnight sequin floral dress. She was wearing a Tyler Ellis clutch. Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images The duo was matched in black with Emhoff in a suit while VP Harris wore a Vera Wang silk dress. The look featured a draped peplum and skirt cascading down the front, a crystal belt and elbow-length leather gloves. Amal and George Clooney Paul Morigi/Getty Images The Clooneys were dressed to impress that night. Amal walked the red carpet in a silver off-the-shoulder dress by Valentino and wore Cartier Haute Joaillerie earrings and bracelet. julia robert Roberts' comedic dress was a custom design by Jeremy Scott for Moschino. She styled it with a cropped black jacket and Chopard jewelry. Ariana DeBose Paul Morigi/Getty Images The actor and singer wore a purple halter dress with a delicate diamond necklace, earrings and rings from Bvlgari. Sasha Cohen and Isla Fisher Paul Morigi/Getty Images The couple were two of many lucky Hollywood stars to be invited to the ceremony. Cohen wore a black suit while Fisher wore a multicolored sequin dress.

